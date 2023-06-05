US dollar index collapsed ahead of the Non farm payroll, unexpectedly breaking support at 103.90/70 & taking out the lows for the previous 5 days.
However on Friday we reversed & shot higher through first resistance at 103.80/104.00 so this was a bit of a non sense.
Key resistance at 104.00/104.10. So holding above here is a buy signal & holding below here is a sell signal for the start of this week. Obviously bulls need a break above last week's high at 104.70 for another buy signal this week.
We should have strong support at 103.35/25.
AUDUSD totally confusing as we race back above what should have been resistance at the March & May low. I have no idea what to suggest at this stage.
NZDUSD strong resistance at 6135/45. shorts need stops above 6165.
Targets: 6090, 6050.
USDCHF shorts at resistance at 9120/40 worked, taking profit at 9080.
Resistance again at 9120/40 but shorts need stops above 9160. A break higher is a buy signal, as long as we then hold above 9140/20 targeting 9180, 9220 & 9280.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
