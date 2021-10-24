US Spot Gold Price Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast Trading & Investing.
00:00 Gold Elliott Wave Analysis.
04:37 GDX NCM Silver Elliott Wave Analysis.
12:41 Thank you for watching Gold Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
Gold Price Analysis Elliott Wave Trading.
Technical Analysis Resistance 1800 Support 1750.
Elliott Wave Analysis: C of (D) of 4).
Gold Trading Strategy:Neutral.
TradingLevels:The Mid Point 1750 is critical support for gold.
Trading Tips:
"Are you willing to lose money on a trade? If not, then don't take it. You can only win if you're not afraid to lose. And you can only do that if you truly accept the risks in front of you."
