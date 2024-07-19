- US Dollar Index (DXY) reversed part of its pullback this week.
- The Fed’s interest rate cut in September appears almost priced in.
- US PCE should be the salient event next week.
Immediately to the upside comes the 200-day SMA
An auspicious second half of the week was enough to encourage the US Dollar (DXY) to close a week of decent gains and reverse two consecutive weekly retracements.
Indeed, the initial broad-based advance in the risk-linked universe sent the USD Index (DXY) to four-month lows in the 103.70-103.65 band, just to reverse that move in the last couple of days and reclaim the area beyond the 104.00 milestone in the context of an equally acceptable rebound in US yields across different time frames.
Despite the index breaking below the critical 200-day SMA earlier in the week, this was not a convincing breach, leaving the door open to the continuation of the recovery in the short-term horizon.
The divergence in monetary policy remains well in place
The sharp decline in the DXY over the past week was solely driven by investors adjusting their expectations for the timing of a Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cut, which is now seen joining the majority of its G10 peers sooner than previously thought.
This adjustment kicked in soon after US inflation data, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), fell short of consensus in June, while some cooling of the domestic labour market also helped in that matter.
A glimpse at the central bank's space shows the European Central Bank (ECB) delivering a dovish hold on July 18 after trimming its interest rates by 25 bps in early June. The Swiss National Bank (SNB) unexpectedly cut rates by another 25 bps at its gathering last month, and the Bank of England (BoE) is now predicted to postpone a potential rate cut in August in light of the still sticky UK inflation figures. Furthermore, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) delivered a dovish message on June 14, and a rate hike in July looks unlikely for the time being. The exception, in the meantime, remains the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), as it is expected to begin its easing cycle in the second half of 2025.
Investors’ bets are placed on September and December
The increasing market speculation about an earlier start to the Fed's easing cycle was bolstered by positive data and a shift towards a not-so-hawkish narrative from some Fed officials.
With the re-emergence of a downward trend in domestic inflation and a recent slowdown in key areas such as the labour market and the services sector, market participants increased their exposure to the first rate cut in September, followed by an extra one in December. This expectation sharply contrasts with the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) projection of just one rate cut, likely at the December 18 meeting.
However, the likelihood of a third interest rate reduction should involve an acceleration of the disinflationary pressures in combination with an incessant deterioration in the labour market; both scenarios are actually quite improbable.
According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, there is approximately a 98% chance of rate cuts at the September 18 meeting, while lower rates in December are a done deal.
A “softening” of the Fed’s narrative opens the door to rate cuts
On Monday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell remarked that the three inflation readings over the second quarter "add somewhat to confidence" that the pace of price increases is returning to the Fed's target sustainably, indicating that interest rate cuts may not be far off. In addition, Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler expressed cautious optimism that inflation is returning to the bank’s 2% goal, with goods, services, and housing contributing to easing price pressures. Furthermore, New York Federal Reserve President John Williams, argued that an interest-rate cut could be warranted in the coming months. Finally, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller mentioned that the time for an interest rate cut "is drawing closer," although he noted that uncertainty about the economic path makes the timing of a reduction in short-term borrowing costs unclear.
It’s the economy! (as well)
Monetary policy divergence is predicted to remain a key player when it comes to potential extra gains in the Greenback. This likely uptrend also finds common ground with the persistent carry trade, while firm expectations of a “soft landing” of the US economy should also emerge as a significant factor underpinning the view of a stronger Dollar in the long run.
Upcoming key events
Moving forward, next week should be a very interesting one in terms of data releases, as flash Purchasing Manages Indexes (PMIs) are due for the month of July, seconded by the advanced GDP Growth Rate in the April-June period, and inflation gauged by the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE).
Techs on the US Dollar Index
Further recovery should place the key 200-day SMA at 104.39 as the immediate target for bulls. Once this region is surpassed, DXY is expected to meet its next resistance of note at the June high of 106.13 (June 26), prior to the 2024 top of 106.51 (April 16). Further north from here is the November peak of 107.11 (November 1), ahead of the 2023 high of 107.34 (October 3).
On the other hand, if bears regain the upper hand, the index could initially slip back to the July low of 103.65 (July 17) ahead of the weekly low of 103.17 (March 21). Down from here emerges the March low of 102.35 (March 8), followed by the December bottom of 100.61 (December 28), all preceding the psychological 100.00 milestone.
The DXY should regain its constructive outlook once it clears the 200-day SMA on a sustainable fashion.
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
US Dollar FAQs
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to recover above 1.0900 as markets remain cautious
EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades below 1.0900 following Thursday's sharp decline. Dovish comments from European Central Bank officials and the risk-averse market atmosphere make it difficult for the pair to stage a rebound on Friday.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.2900, looks to post weekly losses
GBP/USD continues to push lower toward 1.2900 in the American session on Friday. Disappointing Retail Sales data from the UK, combined with the US Dollar (USD) recovery amid souring mood, causes the pair to stay under bearish pressure ahead of the weekend.
Gold extends daily slide, trades near $2,400
Gold's correction from the record-high set earlier in the week deepens on Friday. With the US Dollar (USD) benefiting from safe-haven flows and the 10-year US yield holding steady above 4.2%, XAU/USD tests $2,400 and looks to post small weekly losses
Top 10 crypto market movers as Bitcoin and Ethereum hold steady ahead of $1.8 billion options expiry
Bitcoin and Ethereum hold steady above $64,000 and $3,400 as $1.8 billion in options expire on Friday. WazirX hack of $230 million potentially linked to Lazarus Group ushers correction in Shiba Inu, among other assets.
Week ahead – Flash PMIs, US GDP and BoC decision on tap
US data awaited amid overly dovish Fed rate cut bets. July PMIs to reveal how economies entered H2. BoC decides on monetary policy, may cut rates again.