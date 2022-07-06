US Dollar Index
Bulls are taking a breather under new two-decade high, following Tuesday’s 1.3% rally, sparked by fresh risk aversion on recession fears, while the greenback remains underpinned by expectations aggressive Fed, as the US central bank has more opportunities to continue policy normalization than other major central banks.
Markets are taking a breather ahead of release of FOMC June policy meeting minutes later today, which are expected to provide more clues about the central bank’s tightening path, with markets betting on Fed’s increasingly hawkish stance.
Profit-taking on stretched conditions is expected to push the price to the better levels to re-join bullish market.
Immediate support lays at 106.06 (broken upper 20-d Bollinger band) which so far holds today’s action, with more significant points at 105.54 (former top of June 15) and 105.04 (former top of May 13) and parallel-running ascending 10/20DMA’s at 104.76/50 respectively (also Fibo 61.8% of 103.18/106.56 upleg), where dips should find solid ground.
Res: 106.56; 106.81; 107.60; 108.47.
Sup: 106.06; 105.54; 105.04; 104.76.
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls look to 0.6850, bears eye 0.6650/80s
AUD/USD is in the hands of the bears on the long-term charts. Aussie is pressured mid-week and has been testing below 0.6800 again but has so far failed to break cleanly away despite making a fresh low for the week. Instead, the bulls moved in to take the price back to test the bear's commitments near the figure and failed to break through them.
USD/JPY: Range-bound despite a rising wedge break that targets a fall to 132.50
The USD/JPY rises bolstered by higher US Treasury yields, with the 10-year benchmark note up at 2.932%. A mixed market mood, keep safe-haven currencies bid, in the USD/JPY, the greenback.
Gold on its way to piercing $1,700?
XAUUSD is extremely oversold but still has room to fall before correcting. Market players await FOMC Meeting Minutes and clues about future rate hikes. Fears of a global recession undermined sentiment and boosted the greenback.
What would happen if Terra's LUNA price dips below $2
LUNA coils in a triangular fashion. Terra's LUNA price shows concerning signals, with bears targeting $1.00. Still, being an early seller is ill-advised.
