Q: The US and China seem to be getting closer to a partial trade deal and a removal of previous tariffs is in the cards.
After the meetings in October it was unclear if the new levies planned for December would be called off. And now, reports suggest that past duties may be removed.
All in all, a positive development, isn't it?
A: Yes but the economic improvement from the trade deal, assuming it is completed, will take time.
Q: But has the damage been done? It is easy to destroy trust and hard to rebuild it.
A: It’s a certainty that the US and China view each other quite differently than they did two years ago. From the US point of view and for this administration in particular trust in China was limited. It has been their contention that China had failed to fulfill prior agreements. The desire to enforce any agreement was one of the factors behind the trade confrontation. Whether the current agreement or a subsequent one will provide compliance is open but performance checks are now an expected topic between the parties.
Q: For now, commodity currencies have advanced and the Japanese yen lost ground. That makes sense. But the greenback had also been gaining ground against the euro and the pound.
A: Dollar strength is an interplay between two factors: safety and growth. The recent move against the dollar has been a retreat from safety or risk-off sentiment. It has been very limited because the fear was minor, a deal has been assumed now for three weeks. The coming balance for the dollar will be on growth. Will the US economy, particularly business investment respond to the fact and the terms of this deal? We do not know the answer. If we see a surge in agricultural orders from China and a recovery in exports then the dollar should respond along with the commodity currencies, the aussie and the kiwi and to a lesser extent the Canadian dollar. It will be the euro and the yen among the majors that will suffer. The fate of the sterling will be determined by the British election and Brexit.
Q: If the trade deal goes through and the aussie and yen go in opposite directions it could be the 2007 carry trade in play again. Could we see the same type of extreme market positioning that was prevalent before the financial crisis?
Q: Probably not. The interest rate differential that drove the cross before the recession is much diminished. In 2007 and 2008 the Australian cash rate was above 6%. However that wouldn’t mean that the cross might not be a smart play. If the trade deal revives the Chinese and the US economies then we could have a scenario that determines trade and currency patterns for a year and more. In that case the AUD/JPY could see a long rise.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD benefits from second-tier data, eyes on Aussie trade numbers, “Phase One” news
Following an upbeat print of second-tier Aussie data, AUD/USD stops the previous declines and bounces back towards 0.6885 by the press time of early Asian morning on Thursday.
USD/JPY: Consolidating despite risk-off news
The USD/JPY has retreated from a weekly high of 109.23, extending its intraday slide to 108.81 following US-CN trade news, as the meeting between Trump and Xi Jinping to sign phase one could be delayed until December.
USD/JPY: Consolidating despite risk-off news
The USD/JPY has retreated from a weekly high of 109.23, extending its intraday slide to 108.81 following US-CN trade news, as the meeting between Trump and Xi Jinping to sign phase one could be delayed until December.
GBP/USD: Bearish potential increasing
The GBP/USD pair has settled in the 1.2840/50 price zone, having spent the this Wednesday at the lower end of its weekly range, directionless. The UK didn’t release macroeconomic data, and in the political front, little changed.
Gold pushes higher on Trump-Xi meeting delay news
It was reported that the meeting of President Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi has been delayed until December, according to Reuters reports. Gold has been pushed higher following the news and now the resistance level to watch for is at $ 1496.80.