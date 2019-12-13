UK Elections Analysis: Three reasons why Johnson's landslide majority may propel GBP/USD far higher

- Massive Conservative majority may expedite passing Brexit and provide certainty.
- Johnson's personal mandate may allow him to ignore the demands of hard-Breixteers.
- The people behind the campaign are likely to push for business-friendly policies.
"Do or die" was one of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's rallying cries related to Brexit – and now, after the UK elections he may implement that and perhaps everything he and his like-minded colleagues want.. And that may be pound-positive, beyond the 300+ pips that GBP/USD has already gained at the time of writing.
A Tory majority of around 86 – which is what exit polls projected and that seems realistic according to a big bulk of real results, can boost investors' confidence in three ways:
1) Getting Brexit Done quickly
Uncertainty and the endless dramas in parliament have weighed on sterling. Theresa May, Johnson's predecessor at Downing Street, failed to pass her Brexit accord three times – twice with opposition from the current PM. The previous parliament also gave a hard time to Johnson – by forcing him to ask for an extension to Article 50.
With a broad majority, the PM may ram through the deal he reached with the EU – perhaps before Christmas. While his version of Brexit is a hard one. it would provide the much-needed certainty.
2) Ignoring the Brexiteers in the next phase
Boris Johnson was the mayor of London for eight years and he enacted some liberal policies in an outward-looking city. Many political analysts ask: which side of the PM will we see? That depends on the target audience and also on his maneuvering room – and especially on what is good for himself.
He may want to keep trade flowing between the UK and the EU to prop up the economy and may opt for a softer Brexit – or at least prolong the transition period which is set to expire at the end of 2020. On the campaign trail, he vowed to get a deal done during 2020 and refused to prolong the implementation phase. However, he has already missed the "do or die" October deadline.
With a vast majority and elevated personal political credit, the PM may ignore hardliners and push for extending the transition and for a trade deal that would appease the markets. That would be another pound-positive factor.
3) Beyond Brexit
Contrary to May's government, Johnson stuffed his cabinet with business-friendly ministers such as Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid. The latter has been in banking. Even if the PM reshuffles his cabinet, he will likely opt for like-minded people.
Investors would then expect deregulation, tax cuts, and other policies that would favor them – also supporting sterling.
Conclusion
Pound/dollar's run to 18-month highs at 1.35 may be only the beginning. Despite overbought conditions on many timeframes, sterling may extend its gains in the short and long terms.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD consolidates Tories massive win-led surge to 19-month tops
The GBP/USD pair now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band, just above mid-1.3400s. Bulls take a breather amid extremely overbought conditions.
EUR/USD off 4-month highs, still firmer above 1.1150
The EUR/USD pair retreats from four-month highs of 1.1200 reached overnight but remains strongly above 1.1150 as the greenback continues to nurse losses across its main peers, fuelled by a massive GBP rally on PM Johnson's win.
The Brexit election or the great realignment
The list of traditional Labour seats falling to the Conservative, some for the first time, continues to lengthen as the results from the British election pour in. Exit polls immediately predicted a stunning Tory victory with 368 seats and the largest majority since 1987.
Gold bleeds on trade optimism, drops 2.5% in GBP terms
Gold is losing altitude in Asia as investors are buying risk and selling safe havens on trade optimism. The yellow metal, a classic safe-haven asset, is currently trading at $1,464 per Oz, having hit a five-week high of $1,487 in the overnight trade.
GBP/USD consolidates Tories massive win-led surge to 19-month tops
The GBP/USD pair now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band, just above mid-1.3400s. Bulls take a breather amid extremely overbought conditions.