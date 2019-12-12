Television exit polls show a massive Conservative majority of 86 seats, beyond everything that opinion polls have shown. If confirmed, Boris Johnson would not only be able to govern on his own, but he would be able to hold down the hard Brexiteers.

While real results may be different, it is hard to see the Tories not winning a majority.

The Ipsos-Mori poll for BBC, ITV, and Sky are showing these results:

Tories 368

Labour 191

Lib Dems 13

SNP 55

Plaid 3

Greens 1

Others 19

Currency reactions to the exit polls

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party was expected to win an absolute, albeit narrow majority in parliament. A hung parliament has not been ruled out. Investors would prefer the PM to hold onto his job and follow through with ratifying his Brexit accord and enacting business-friendly policies. A hung parliament may lead to LAbour leader Jeremy Corbyn becoming PM and leading a minority or coalition government.

GBP/USD has experienced a broad range during election day, moving between the highs of 1.3230 and the low of 1.3050.