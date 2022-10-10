Recap Week of 10/03 - The S&P opened Monday with a 24 handle gap up and then traded another 172 handles higher into the 10/04 close.
From that high, there was a 70 handle decline into a 10/05, 10:32 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 83 handles into a 3:19 PM high.
From that high, the S&P declined 186 handles into a 10/07, 3:34 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 20 handles into the close.
10/07 – The major indices, following a large gap down opening continued sharply lower for most of the day to finish with a huge day per the following closes: DJIA – 630.15; S&P 500 – 104.86 and the Nasdaq Comp. - 420.91.
Looking ahead – Friday was a huge down day and the third consecutive down day for the S&P. Also, the S&P closed not far from the low of the day This offers us a potentially good set up into our ‘five star” change in trend weekend. Ideally, it would be constructive to have a sharply lower opening on Monday, and possibly test the 9/30 low of 3584.13. If this occurs, watch for a possible low in after about 30 – 60 minutes after the opening. If a low is established in the first hour, use that low as a possible stop loss level. Keep in mind, officially a change in trend window can stretch for one full trading day. However, the best pattern, leading to the best moves, is when it follows the classic pattern of a first hour turn that holds.
Please see details below.
The Now Index has moved back to the BUY ALERT ZONE. This is a cautionary indication that there is a moderate imbalance of too many short.
This is not an outright buy signal.
Coming Events:
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
- A. 10/06 AC – Jupiter 90 US Venus. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
- 10/07 AC – Uranus 90 US Moon. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
- 10/07 AC – Uranus Contra-Parallel US MC. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
- 10/07 AC – Pluto in Capricorn turns Direct. Major change in trend Cocoa, Coffee, Hogs, T-Bonds.
- 10/07 AC – Mercury Max. Elongation West. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.
- 10/07 AC – Full Moon in Aries. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals.
Market Math –
10/07 = 961 (31^) days > 2/19/2020 MAJOR HIGH
10/08 = 5476 (74^) > 10/11/2007 MAJOR HIGH
10/13 = 967 (Music) days > 2/19/2020 MAJOR HIGH
10/18 = 287 (Music) days > 1/04/2022 MAJOR HIGH
10/20 = 289 (13^) days > 1/04/2022 MAJOR HIGH
Fibonacci – 10/10, 10/18, 10/21, 10/24
*S&P – 10/10
Astro – *10/10*, 10/20, 10/24, 10/28 AC
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 3585, 3520 Resistance – 3725, 3750
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart
Support - 3585, 3520 Resistance – 3725, 3750
Please see below the September Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 5 minute bars for results.
