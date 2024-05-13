Dow Jones sheds 0.2% on Monday after NY Fed inflation survey accelerated.

Markets continue to pin hopes on Fed rate cuts in 2024.

US PPI, CPI inflation figures loom in the week ahead.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) kicked off the new trading week softly higher before getting knocked back after the Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of New York revealed that consumer inflation expectations for the coming year accelerated to 3.3%. NY Fed consumer one-year inflation expectations from the previous 3.0% as price growth continues to eat away at consumer purchasing power.

US Producer Price Index (PPI) inflation data is slated for Tuesday. Markets expect Core PPI Inflation for the year ended April to hold steady at 2.4%. On Wednesday, US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data will be updated, with April’s MoM headline CPI inflation expected to hold flat at 0.4%.

Despite rising consumer inflation expectations, market participants continue to lean into Fed rate cut hopes. According to the CME’s FedWatch Tool, rate markets are pricing in 65% odds of a September rate trim, with 90% odds priced in of at least one rate cut in before the end of the year. Market bets on rate cuts have begun to come unchained from overall expectations, with a Reuters poll of economists revealing nearly two-thirds of respondents expecting a September cut. At the same time, polled economists also do not see inflation hitting the Fed’s 2% target until 2026, complicating the outlook for Fed rate cuts.

Dow Jones news

The Dow Jones is down around a fifth of a percent on Monday, with half of the index’s component equities in the red for the day’s market session. Home Depot Inc. (HD) is leading the index lower, tumbling -1.4% and losing around 5 points to trade at $351.52 per share. On the high side, Intel Corp. (INTC) rose around 2.7%, climbing to $30.64 per share.

Dow Jones technical outlook

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose to 39,640.00 early Monday before an intraday slide, bouncing off of the 39,400.00 level as the major equity index churns within technical levels established late last week.

Daily candlesticks show the Dow Jones index is due for a pullback with the index still trading on the high end of a seven-day winning streak, having risen around 5% from the last swing low into 37,600.00. The Dow Jones’ recent bull run brought the equity index within reach of all-time highs set just below the 40,000.00 price level, and bulls remain firmly in control with price action firmly norther of the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 36,938.27.

Dow Jones five minute chart

Dow Jones daily chart