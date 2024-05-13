- Dow Jones sheds 0.2% on Monday after NY Fed inflation survey accelerated.
- Markets continue to pin hopes on Fed rate cuts in 2024.
- US PPI, CPI inflation figures loom in the week ahead.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) kicked off the new trading week softly higher before getting knocked back after the Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of New York revealed that consumer inflation expectations for the coming year accelerated to 3.3%. NY Fed consumer one-year inflation expectations from the previous 3.0% as price growth continues to eat away at consumer purchasing power.
US Producer Price Index (PPI) inflation data is slated for Tuesday. Markets expect Core PPI Inflation for the year ended April to hold steady at 2.4%. On Wednesday, US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data will be updated, with April’s MoM headline CPI inflation expected to hold flat at 0.4%.
Despite rising consumer inflation expectations, market participants continue to lean into Fed rate cut hopes. According to the CME’s FedWatch Tool, rate markets are pricing in 65% odds of a September rate trim, with 90% odds priced in of at least one rate cut in before the end of the year. Market bets on rate cuts have begun to come unchained from overall expectations, with a Reuters poll of economists revealing nearly two-thirds of respondents expecting a September cut. At the same time, polled economists also do not see inflation hitting the Fed’s 2% target until 2026, complicating the outlook for Fed rate cuts.
Dow Jones news
The Dow Jones is down around a fifth of a percent on Monday, with half of the index’s component equities in the red for the day’s market session. Home Depot Inc. (HD) is leading the index lower, tumbling -1.4% and losing around 5 points to trade at $351.52 per share. On the high side, Intel Corp. (INTC) rose around 2.7%, climbing to $30.64 per share.
Dow Jones technical outlook
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose to 39,640.00 early Monday before an intraday slide, bouncing off of the 39,400.00 level as the major equity index churns within technical levels established late last week.
Daily candlesticks show the Dow Jones index is due for a pullback with the index still trading on the high end of a seven-day winning streak, having risen around 5% from the last swing low into 37,600.00. The Dow Jones’ recent bull run brought the equity index within reach of all-time highs set just below the 40,000.00 price level, and bulls remain firmly in control with price action firmly norther of the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 36,938.27.
Dow Jones five minute chart
Dow Jones daily chart
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks bid around 1.0800 as US CPI looms closer
EUR/USD rapidly left behind. Friday’s decline and managed to meet fresh buying interest, reclaiming the area beyond the 1.0800 barrier in response to the resurgence of the downward pressure in the Greenback.
GBP/USD maintains its bid bias around 1.2560
GBP/USD keeps its auspicious start to the week well and sound and navigates the upper end of the range near 1.2560 on the back of the resumption of the selling bias in the US Dollar.
Gold under selling pressure near $2,330
Gold prices remain on the back foot amidst some recovery in the Greenback and ahead of the release of US PPI and CPI later in the week, prompting XAU/USD to retest the $2,330 region per troy ounce.
Bitcoin price rises as mainland China makes 50% attendance at Hong Kong's BTC Asia conference
Bitcoin (BTC) price outlook remains subdued on higher periods, but lower time frames show more action. The pioneer cryptocurrency is off to a good start after a show of strength in the Asian session, but things could turn in the US session as happened last week.
Five fundamentals for the week: Inflation and what the Fed says about it are in focus Premium
Will inflation finally fall? That is the question for markets, battered by four consecutive worrying releases of the all-important CPI. A warm-up with PPI, speeches by key Fed officials, and also a look at the central bank's second mandate.