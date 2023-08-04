Share:

In this Trading Opportunities Webinar, Neerav Yadav (Author of “Think with the Markets”) has discussed charts of Forex, Commodities, Indices.
All discussions are based on Advanced Elliott Wave, with detailed Wave counts as well standard Supply and Demand analysis.

Timestamps

  • 01:20 – About Us

  • 03:15 – EURUSD Elliott Wave Analysis

  • 09:21 – Trading the Ending Diagonal on EURUSD (Private Group)

  • 11:20 – Crude Oil (Went up as per analysis)

  • 16:45 – Gold Elliott Wave Analysis

  • 22:44 – SPX (Downside target achieved)

  • 28:50 – Trading the Diagonal break in SPX (Live trades discussed)

  • 30:08 – Nifty (Went down as per analysis)

  • 34:44 – BITCOIN Trade setup

The author or any person directly or indirectly associated with 50eyes.com does not hold any liability for any profit, loss or loss of profit made using the views presented. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by historical tests of strategies, is no guarantee of future performance or success. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss equal to or greater than your entire investment regardless of which asset class you trade (equities, options, futures or forex); therefore, you should not invest or risk money that you cannot afford to lose.

Recommended Content

EUR/USD rises toward 1.1050, erasing weekly losses

EUR/USD rises toward 1.1050, erasing weekly losses

EUR/USD rose further during the American session, boosted by a weaker US Dollar. The Nonfarm Payrolls report came in below expectations and weighed on the Greenback. The pair reached a five-day high at 1.1042. 

GBP/USD approaches 1.2800 as US Dollar remains under pressure

GBP/USD approaches 1.2800 as US Dollar remains under pressure

GBP/USD climbed toward 1.2800 on Friday supported by a weaker US Dollar across the board. The pair is still down for the week but it is off weekly lows. During the last two days it gained more than 150 pips. 

Gold rebound above $1,940 as US yields retreat

Gold rebound above $1,940 as US yields retreat

Gold price climbed above $1,940 in the American session on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased its daily gains following the US July jobs report, which showed a less-than-expected 187,000 increase in Nonfarm Payrolls, and helped XAU/USD gains traction.

Bitcoin price holds above $29,000 after below-expectations US NFP data

Bitcoin price holds above $29,000 after below-expectations US NFP data

An increase in selling pressure on the US Dollar could catalyze a rally in Bitcoin, pushing the asset past the psychological barrier at $30,000. The Greenback weakened after the US jobs report. 

Nonfarm Payrolls Analysis: Weak job market? Wages advance, Fed hawks and US Dollar set to push back Premium

Nonfarm Payrolls Analysis: Weak job market? Wages advance, Fed hawks and US Dollar set to push back

Nonfarm Payrolls failed to provide a straightforward narrative for investors, and not for the first time. The US Dollar is set to fight back after the initial blow. 

