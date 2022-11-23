In this third iteration of the Trading Opportunities Webinar, I have discussed charts of Forex, Commodities, Indices. All discussions are based on Elliott Wave with detailed Wave counts as well standard Supply and Demand analysis.
Timestamp
-
04:25 – About Us.
-
08:35 – EURUSD (Sell setup).
-
19:35 – EURCAD (Sell Setup).
-
24:04 – USDJPY (Updated Count).
-
32:42 – EURJPY (Ending Diagonal).
-
38:26 – Crude Oil(Downside target achieved).
-
49:05 – Gold (Sell Setup).
-
58:10 – BITCOIN.
-
01:00:33 – Nifty.
-
01:03:40 – SPX.
-
01:05:45 – How to join next webinar.
The author or any person directly or indirectly associated with 50eyes.com does not hold any liability for any profit, loss or loss of profit made using the views presented. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by historical tests of strategies, is no guarantee of future performance or success. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss equal to or greater than your entire investment regardless of which asset class you trade (equities, options, futures or forex); therefore, you should not invest or risk money that you cannot afford to lose.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.0300 ahead of Eurozone/US PMIs, Fed minutes
EUR/USD clings onto recent gains above 1.0300 in early European trading, as traders await the Euro area preliminary PMIs for fresh impetus. The US Dollar licks its wounds, despite a cautious market mood. US data and Fed minutes eyed as well.
GBP/USD steadies below 1.1900 as caution prevails ahead of PMIs
GBP/USD is holding steady below 1.1900, struggling in the early European morning. The US Dollar repositions ahead of the top-tier US economic data and the Fed November meeting minutes. China's covid woes and renewed Brexit updates keep investors on the edge.
Gold tests three-day low at around $1,730 as US Dollar decline stalls
Gold price has dropped to near three-day's low around $1,730.00 ahead of FOMC minutes. The precious metal has sensed selling pressure after testing the 23.6% Fibo retracement at $1,746.67. The risk impulse is displaying mixed responses ahead of the Fed minutes.
Deconstructing recent Bitcoin price crash as bankrupt FTX exchange’s assets go ‘missing’
Bitcoin price suffered a fatal fall due to the implosion of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX. As a result, the crypto market took a tumble, leaving the exchange to file for bankruptcy on November 11.
US S&P Global PMI Preview: Will markets continue to price in a 50 bps Fed hike? Premium
The level of business activity in the US will come under scrutiny when S&P Global releases the preliminary findings of its US private sector business activity surveys for November, on Wednesday, November 23. Surveys' notes on input prices could impact the USD's valuation.