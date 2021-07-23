The USDINR pair made a gap up opening at 74.54 levels and traded in the range of 74.38-74.58 with a downside bias. The pair finally closed the day at 74.40 levels. Some foreign banks were said to have sold dollars likely for inflows into Indian companies looking to raise funds through offshore investors, which supported the rupee. The rupee rose to as much as 74.38 a dollar in the spot market today. On an annualized basis, the premium on the one-year, exact-period dollar/rupee contract stood at 4.47%, against 4.50% recorded in the previous day. The new 10-year G-Sec benchmark 06.10 GS 2031 closed the day at 6.1648 levels.
The Reserve Bank of India set the reference rate for USDINR at 74.42 levels. India's FX Reserves rose to USD 612.73 billion as against USD 611.9 billion recorded in the previous print. U.K. retail sales surged unexpectedly in June as the volume of goods sold in shops and online rose to 0.5% from the month before. Britain's rapid economic bounce-back from the pandemic slowed sharply in July. The composite PMI dropped to 57.7 in July from 62.2 in June.
Eurozone business activity expanded at its fastest monthly pace in over two decades in July as Composite PMI Index climbed to 60.6 in July from 59.5, its highest reading since July 2000. Oil prices fell below $74 a barrel today but were on track to end the week largely unchanged after rebounding from a sharp drop on Monday, underpinned by expectations that supply will remain tight as demand recovers.
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured amid downbeat data, covid concerns
EUR/USD is trading well below 1.18 and down on the day. Markit's US Services PMI missed estimates with 59.8, souring sentiment. Worries about covid provide some support to the safe-haven dollar. The ECB's dovish decision pressures the euro.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3750 amid after mixed UK data
GBP/USD is holding above 1.3750, clinging to this level after UK Retail Sales beat estimates but Markit's PMIs missed on both sides of the pond. Covid headlines are eyed.
XAU/USD eyes a sustained move below key $1799 support
Gold price is trading on the wrong footing this Friday, eyeing the first weekly loss in five weeks, as the US dollar remains at the highest levels in three months.
Cardano might pull back to $1.11 before heading higher
Cardano price pierced the July 18 swing high at $1.21, indicating a resurgence of buyers. Although ADA might try to slice through $1.25, a retracement will likely evolve before tagging $1.37.
US Markit PMIs Preview: Pre-weekend dollar boost? Downbeat figures could exacerbate risk-off mood
Two steps down, one step up – that has been the playbook for risk-averse markets. What happens when traders have little time to act ahead of the weekend and the last word belongs to a downbeat figure?