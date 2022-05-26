The Fed is stuck. If it raises rates aggressively it risks sending the US into a recession. If it doesn’t raise rates it risks inflation spiraling out of control. So, this dilemma continues to worry investors as earnings are carefully picked apart for signs of slowing growth and foreboding signs of a coming US recession. The FOMC minutes provide some relief as there was no mention of a 75 bps rate hike. However, the RBNZ acted tough on inflation this week and this could set a precedent for how the Fed may have to turn even more hawkish in order to contain inflation. The ECB is pivoting more hawkishly too as Christine Lagarde announced two coming interest rate hikes for this summer.
Other key events from the past week
NZD: Interest rate decision, May 25: The RBNZ surprised markets by raising their OCR projections for September 2023 to nearly 4%. They hiked by 50 bps, as expected, to 2% on Wednesday & this sent the AUDNZD sharply lower.
GBP: UK PMI’s sink, May 24: The UK PMI data showed a severe slowing in the UK’s economic growth for May. Furthermore, demand is expected to slow further which should help pull prices lower too. The EURGBP upside bias at the start of the week accelerated on this weak PMI print.
EUR: Coming rate hikes? May 24? ECB’s Kazakhs says the ECB should not rule out a 50bps rate hike as Christine Lagarde signals a 25bps rate hike in both July & September. Has the EURUSD now reached a turning point now?
Key events for the coming week
EUR: Eurozone inflation, May 31: Will inflation data next week affirm the ECB’s need to raise interest rates more quickly. A surge in inflation above 8.1% y/y next week will increase calls for a 50 bps rate hike in July. Will that lift the EURGBP?
Seasonal trades: EURUSD surge? Will the EURUSD soar higher into June? Can a hawkish ECB lift the EURUSD higher?
CAD: Interest rate, June 01: 50 bps rate hike. The Short Term Interest Rate markets (STIR) are currently pricing in a 100% chance of a 50 bps rate hike from the BoC next week. If the BoC doesn’t deliver 50bps then the CAD should weaken.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0700 amid renewed USD strength ahead of data
EUR/USD is trading back under 1.0700, as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid tepid risk sentiment. China's covid lockdowns-led growth concerns weigh on the market mood. Investors look past less hawkish Fed minutes, with eyes on US GDP and PCE inflation.
GBP/USD erases gains to test 1.2550, US GDP eyed
GBP/USD is holding steady near 1.2550, having erased early gains amid Brexit woes, BOE-speak and subdued sentiment. The US dollar sees renewed demand after falling on not so aggressive Fed Minutes. US Q1 GDP awaited.
Gold remains depressed below $1,850, flits with 200-DMA support
Gold extended the overnight retracement slide from over a two-week high and witnessed selling for the second successive day on Thursday. The XAUUSD remained depressed through the early European session and was last seen trading near the $1,840 region.
Here’s the list of crypto exchanges that will support Terra’s LUNA hard fork
Cryptocurrency exchanges are on board Terra’s LUNA hard fork and Do Kwon’s plan for the Terraform Labs token’s rebirth. Do Kwon has garnered support from leading cryptocurrency exchanges for the new Terra chain.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!