Federal Reserve Chairman Powell will be addressing two audiences when he speaks to the high life of global banking and finance at the central bank’s annual end of summer conclave in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday.

First he needs to persuade a divided Federal Open Market Committee that the conditions of US economy, the bank’s primary charge, warrant an easier interest rate policy.

Second he will try to dissuade the credit markets from their full bore assertion that the bank has embarked on a substantial rate reduction cycle.

This is an uncommonly tall order for a policy pronouncement and makes Mr. Powell’s speech even more notable and interesting than usual.

The FOMC vote in July to drop the fed funds rate 0.25% for the first time since December 2008 was 8-2 with some members who approved the reduction doubting its logic or necessity. Esther George of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City and Eric Rosengren of the Boston Fed preferred to keep the base rate unchanged. Ms George said in an interview with CNBC in Jackson Hole where the Kansas Fed is host, “We’ve added accommodation and it wasn’t required in my view.”

By traditional standards the US economy does not need support from the central bank. The economy expanded 2.6% in the first half, with a marginal negative adjustment to the second quarter’s 2.1% annualized rate expected on August 29th at the first revision. The Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model is tracking at 2.2% in the current quarter.

The labor market remains steady with 193,000 and 164,000 new positons added in June and July. The three month moving average has declined from 235,000 in January to 187,000 in July but that is above new entrant level and should keep the wage and job penetration advantages of the tight labor market.

Reuters

Retail sales are healthy. In July they rose 0.7% and have averaged 0.6% monthly from March to July. The control group figures, which inform the Bureau of Economic Analysis’ GDP calculation increased 1% in July and 0.64% each in the past five months.

The manufacturing sector has been hard hit from the trade dispute with China, Brexit and the overall slowdown in the global economy. Business investment spending has subsided and the PMI averages have moved steadily lower in the past six months. But at about 12% of US GDP manufacturing alone is not enough to tip the economy into recession.

Mr. Powell said after the July announcement that the rate cut had aspects of an insurance policy and warned the markets against assuming it was the beginning of a reduction cycle. He later tempered that remark by noting that further rate cuts were still possible.

Reuters

The logic of the Fed’s rate initiative is a policy intended to keep the US expansion, in July the longest on record, on track and delivering its full employment benefits, safe from the trade dispute with China, Brexit fallout and the overall decline in global growth.

It is not clear that the FOMC is convinced that such a preventative policy requires the full involvement of the central bank’s chief economic tool.

Credit markets however are convinced that the Fed has begun a complete cycle. The fed funds futures out six months to the March 18th, 2020 meeting has but 0.2% odds that the base rate will be where it is now 2.00%-2.25%. The prediction for at least 50 basis points in further cuts is 94% and for 75 points 68.6%.

CME Group

The bond market began reducing rates in early November last year, long before the Fed’s last rate increase on December 19th.

Mr. Powell has a delicate task in reining in bond market expectations without generating a selloff that could send rates higher with the attendant economic impact.

The Chairman has in the past proven adept in finding the language to reconcile disparate economic and policy perspectives. But getting a skeptical FOMC aligned with eager bond traders without destabilizing global market and with the eyes of the financial world watching will be his greatest feat of legerdemain yet.