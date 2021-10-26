Tesla shares traded past $1000 on Monday on news that Hertz will buy 100’000 of its electric cars before the end of 2022. With the latest surge, Tesla is now a trillion-dollar company, and accounts for more than 40% of the global market share of the entire auto industry, not only the electric cars. This jaw-dropping divergence in valuation brings about the question of whether it is time to step up holdings in other carmakers stepping on gas for electrification as well.
Elsewhere, the S&P500 hit a new record, while Facebook gained before and after the earnings announcement, but the Facebook Papers and a falling trend in its ability attract and keep youngsters on its platform keeps the investor appetite fragile for Facebook.
Twitter and AMD are due to announce earnings today.
Bitcoin consolidates near $62K, Ethereum is just below record and US crude is just a touch below the $85 per barrel level.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains vulnerable near 1.1600 amid firmer dollar
EUR/USD is hovering around 1.1600, on the defensive amid a broadly stronger US dollar. Markets cheer US-Sino talks and stimulus progress despite looming inflation fears. The Fed-ECB monetary policy divergence weighs down on the euro. US Consumer Confidence data awaited.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3750, Brexit talks in London eyed
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3750, struggling for a clear direction after Monday’s rebound. Market sentiment improves on stimulus hopes, US-Sino talks but the dollar remains firmer. UK’s Frost offers EU Dec deadline to solve the row over the NI proposal. All eyes on the Brexit talks.
XAU/USD flirts with $1,800 amid stronger USD, risk-on mood
Gold snaps a five-day uptrend, refreshes intraday low of late. Market sentiment dwindles amid pre-GDP caution, light calendar. US Treasury yields rebound, add strength to the greenback.
Traders book profits from Shiba Inu to push Dogecoin to $0.34
Dogecoin price could see some incoming speculative money from profit-taking in Shiba Inu A bullish close above the Cloud on the daily chart indicates future upswing likely. The outperformance of Shiba Inu is likely as Dogecoin lags the majority of the market.
Conference Board Consumer Confidence October Preview: Watch what we do... Premium
Confidence expected to slip to 108.3 from 109.3 in September. Michigan Consumer Sentiment eroded slightly in October. Sentiment seems divorced from labor market and Retail Sales. Federal Reserve taper will not hinge on a happy US consumer.