Recommendation for NZD/USD: Sell
Sell Stop: Below 0,709
Stop Loss: Above 0,747
RSI: Sell
MACD: Sell
MA(200): Neutral
Fractals: Neutral
Parabolic SAR: Sell
Bollinger Bands: Neutral
Chart Analysis
On the daily timeframe, NZDUSD: D1 approached the uptrend support line. It should be broken down before opening a position. A number of technical analysis indicators formed signals for further decline. We do not exclude a bearish movement if NZDUSD: D1 falls below the last lower fractal: 0.709. This level can be used as an entry point. We can place a stop loss above the maximum since July 2017, the upper Bollinger line, the last upper fractal and the Parabolic signal: 0.747. After opening a pending order, we can move the stop loss to the next fractal high following the Bollinger and Parabolic signals. Thus, we change the potential profit/loss ratio in our favor. After the transaction, the most risk-averse traders can switch to the four-hour chart and place a stop loss, moving it in the direction of the bias. If the price meets the stop loss (0.747) without activating the order (0.709), it is recommended to delete the order: the market sustains internal changes that have not been taken into account.
Fundamental Analysis
New Zealand published weak macroeconomic data. Will the NZDUSD quotes continue to decline? The Business NZ PMI dropped to 53.4 in February from 58 in January. In February 2021, Retail Electronic Retail Card Spending decreased by 5.3% yoy, after a 1.9% increase in January. On March 18, GDP for Q4 2020 will be released in New Zealand, which may affect the dynamics of the New Zealand dollar. In addition, there will be a lot of important statistics affecting NZDUSD this week. Among other events, a Fed meeting will be held. China is the main buyer of New Zealand commodities. The aggravation of the US-China trade disputes may become a negative factor for NZDUSD. The PRC demanded that the United States cease pressure on Chinese companies, including Huawei. President Joe Biden’s administration had previously banned American firms from supplying China with some of the electronic components used in 5G mobile networks.
