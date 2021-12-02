AUDUSD has been declining for a month now and is tracing the lower Bollinger band, managing to log a near 13-month low of 0.7062 on its way towards the critical support base of 0.6963-0.7020. The sliding simple moving averages (SMAs) are sponsoring a slight negative tilt in the pair.
The short-term oscillators are transmitting conflicting signals in directional impetus. The MACD is gliding beneath its red trigger line in the negative region, endorsing additional weakening in the pair. The RSI, in oversold territory, is turning upwards, while the stochastic oscillator is exhibiting a bullish charge, both suggesting that buyers are fighting back.
If negative pressures endure and detach the price from the 0.7105 barrier, a push down could encounter some friction around the nearby lower Bollinger band, currently in the vicinity of the near 13-month low of 0.7062. Not too far below is the crucial 0.6963-0.7020 support foundation, which has held since July 2020. Should this important boundary fail to terminate additional declines in the pair, the price may then aim for the 0.6806 and 0.6776 lows reached in the later part of June 2020. A deeper retracement could then seek out the 0.6685 inside swing high from March 2020.
If buyers manage to find their feet at the 0.7105 level, initial upside hindrance could stem from the inside swing low of 0.7169. Gaining more traction, the price may target the mid-Bollinger band at 0.7243 and the adjacent 0.7276 barrier. Breaching these obstacles too, buyers could tackle a zone of resistance formed between the 100-day SMA at 0.7326 and the 0.7370 high. Recouping more lost ground, the bulls may then eye the 0.7431-0.7470 resistance band.
Summarizing, AUDUSD is currently conveying a neutral-to-bearish tone in the medium-term timeframe below the SMAs. That said, for a bullish vibe to return, the price would need to climb back above the 0.7555 high. Moreover, for the broader positive outlook to endure, the price would need to remain above the 0.6963-0.7020 base.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides sub-1.1300 as the dollar accelerates advance
EUR/USD finally broke below 1.1300, helped by encouraging US employment-related figures ahead of the November jobs report. ECB officials still holding back on tapering.
GBP/USD clings to modest recovery gains above 1.3300
GBP/USD is edging higher toward 1.3330 in the second half of the day on Thursday as the greenback stays under modest selling pressure. The US Department of Labor reported that there were 222,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits last week.
Gold: Pressure persists November low at risk of giving up
Gold fell to a 1-month low of $1,763.33 a troy ounce, bouncing just modestly from it and currently trading around 1,767.00. The bright metal weakened the most during US trading hours, as the American dollar met some market’s favour.
ETH outperforming its peers, BTC struggles and XRP bearish
BTC refrains from making new highs as Tuesday’s gap-fill kills uptrend continuation. ETH outpaces its peers by barely hitting new highs. XRP price again looking for direction as investors interest wanes.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?