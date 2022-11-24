US stocks spent most of yesterday’s session hesitating between slight gains and slight losses, then the release of the latest Federal Reserve (Fed) minutes helped the bulls take the upper hand, as the minutes confirmed that a ‘substantial majority’ of Fed members thought it was a good idea to slow down the pace of the rate hikes.
That’s nothing new, Fed Chair Jerome Powell has been very clear at his latest press conference that the Fed would deliver smaller rate hikes, but the terminal rate would be higher.
We also read in the minutes that the Fed officials think that there is now a 50-50 chance for US to step into recession next year.
And happily, yesterday’s PMI data, and the jobless claims were bad enough to cheer investors up. Manufacturing PMI fell unexpectedly below 50, the contraction zone, and services PMI fell deeper within the contraction zone. Jobless claims on the other hand rose more than expected, though the durable goods orders printed a better-than-expected number in October.
But hey, let’s focus on good ‘bad’ news.
The S&P500 gained around 0.60% and advanced to the lowest level since September, extending the latest rally, while Nasdaq jumped around 1%.
The US 10-year yield eased, as the US dollar sold off quite aggressively across the board.
Cable rallied past the 1.20, and is eyeing the 1.21 mark this morning. The EURUSD extended above its own 200-DMA, which stands around 1.0391, and could stretch toward the 1.05 psychological target. Today, the minutes from the European Central Bank (ECB) will likely not see the same reaction as the Fed’s, but because the trading volumes are expected to be thin – due to the Thanksgiving holiday, we could see important up and downs to the end of the week.
Crude oil: One bullish pillar down, but two remain
We saw a decent price action yesterday was oil, and that was well before the Fed minutes. The barrel of American crude dropped up to 5% yesterday on news that the Europeans would set the price cap for Russian oil to around $65 to $70 per barrel.
But because the Russian oil is already trading with a certain discount, the price cap proposed by the European leaders yesterday match the price that the Russian oil is already exchanged between Russia, and whoever is willing to buy the cheaper Russian oil. Therefore, it’s obvious that a price cap of around $65/70 won’t damage the Russian output.
As a result, one of the major pillars for the bullish oil view would no longer be. This is why we saw the price of US crude fall below $77 yesterday despite the 3.7-million-barrel fall in US crude inventories last week.
Yet, keep in mind that two other factors that could give support to oil prices are still in play. One: Americans will stop selling their strategic reserves, and eventually start refilling them. Two: OPEC countries will continue restricting output to keep prices high.
Therefore, the $75 bottom could hold, however the upside potential is unclear, as the global recession worries, and the Chinese re-closing due to surging Covid cases could take a further toll.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0400 after German IFO data Premium
EUR/USD retreated modestly from the nine-day high it touched near 1.0450 but managed to stay in positive territory above 1.0400. The data from Germany showed that IFO Business Climate Index improved to 86.3 in November from 84.5 in October, helping the Euro hold its ground. US stock and bond markets will be closed due to the Thanksgiving Day holiday.
GBP/USD holds gains below 1.2100 on softer US Dollar, Brexit in focus
GBP/USD is cheering broad US Dollar weakness to defend gains below 1.2100. Brexit pessimism, mixed UK PMIs probe the upside momentum during Thanksgiving holiday in the US. Dovish Fed minutes and downbeat US statistics weigh down on the dollar.
Gold retreats from 50-SMA to pare Fed, China-linked gains
Gold price consolidates intraday gains during three-day uptrend. Market sentiment remains positive amid hopes of easy Fed rate hikes, more stimulus from China. XAU/USD bulls may struggle amid Thanksgiving Day holiday.
Turkey comes after former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried over fraud allegations
FTX exchange is now under the watchful eyes of Turkey’s authorities, as revealed by the country’s finance minister on November 23. The bankrupt exchange, FTX, has been at the center of regulatory oversight from multiple countries after filing for bankruptcy on November 11.
European sentiment improves, but recessions unavoidable
Eurozone and U.K. purchasing manager indices were better than expected in November, but remain in contraction territory.