Equities have dropped for a second day, as a healthy set of US job numbers dashes hopes of tempering in the Fed’s hawkishness.
Stocks drop back following non-farm payrolls
“Those hoping for a Fed pivot have been sorely disappointed with today’s job numbers, which have confirmed that US economy continues to rumble along quite well. The latest bear market bounce has now begun to wilt as investors wearily return to expectations of at least 125bps of tightening by the end of the year, with more to come in 2023. Once more we are back to buying the dollar and selling stocks, in a continuation of the themes that have been so strong throughout the year. Even the impending commencement of earnings season offers little hope, given how weak performance here has been.”
Natural gas holds steady after shaky couple of days
“The spectre of a cold winter looms large over Europe, and while gas prices haven’t risen much over the past two days, and may struggle now that the dollar is rising again, they still pose a severe threat to the European economy. Demand is sure to pick up into year-end, suggesting that another rally in gas prices is just around the corner.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds toward 0.9800 after NFP-inspired drop
EUR/USD has gathered recovery momentum and advanced toward 0.9800 after having declined sharply in the early American session with the initial reaction to the US jobs report. In September, Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 263,000, surpassing the market expectation of 250,000.
GBP/USD struggles to pull away from 1.1100
Although GBP/USD managed to erase a small portion of its daily losses, it continues to trade in negative territory near 1.1100. The renewed dollar strength on upbeat labour market data from the US weighs on the pair, which remains on track to end the week little changed.
Gold bounces back, recovers above $1,700
Gold came under selling pressure and fell to a fresh daily low of $1,690.55 on Friday before recovering modestly. Following the upbeat labor market figures from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on the day, weighing on XAU/USD.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Crypto markets to experience one last sell-off
Bitcoin has been in a steady consolidation for more than two weeks and shows no signs of directional bias. The NFP could trigger a volatile episode that could resolve its range tightening and establish a directional bias.
TWTR falls as Musk saga continues
The will-he-won't-he saga appears to be nearing a conclusion, but it is not over the finish line yet. Market participants and investors look to be doubting the deal if the latest share price movements are anything to go by.