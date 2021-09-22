SP500 NASDAQ 100 Russell 2000 Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast & Trading.
S&P500 Technical Analysis: Corrective rally or dead cat bounce off current lows for SP500 NASDAQ 100 and the Russell 2000.
S&P 500 Elliott Wave c) of B of (4).
NASDAQ Elliott Wave c) of B of (4).
Russell 2000 Elliott Wave C of (4).
SP500 TradingLevels: MinorLevel 3 4300 Support.
Trading Strategy:
SP500 Trading Strategy: Looking for short trade set ups.
NASDAQ 100 Trading Strategy: Short side of the market.
Video Chapters:
00:00 Technical Analysis.
01:16 NASDAQ 100 Technical Analysis.
09:30 SP500 Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
20:00 Thank you for watching SP500 Technical Analysis.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
GBP/USD: Bears brace for July low ahead of BOE
GBP/USD: Bears brace for July low ahead of BOE

GBP/USD bears keep controls around 1.3620 amid the initial Asian session on the Super Thursday, after refreshing the monthly low with 1.3609 due to the Fed tapering before a few hours. The cable pair's recent fall broke an ascending support line from July, which in turn joins bearish MACD signals to hint at the quote's further downside.
