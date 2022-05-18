Recap 5/17 – Tuesday, the S&P gapped open up 44 handles and then rallied another 18 handles into a 9:30 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 36 handles into a 10:46 AM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 47 handles into a 2:08 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 38 handles into a 2:23 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 48 handles into a 3:22 PM high of the day. From that high, the S&P dipped 15 handles into a 3:49 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 13 handles into the close.
5/17 – The major indices, had a huge up day and finished per the following closes: DJIA + 431.17; S&P 500 + 80.84; and the Nasdaq Composite + 321.73.
Looking ahead – Given we allow one trading day for our change in trend points, last chance for a high from Mercury 0 South Latitude is Wednesday first half hour. In fact, that may have manifested itself on Monday’s low. However, given the muddled picture, I already recommend that you get out if the market did not turn down during Tuesday AM. On another front, please see my technical comments on the S&P 500 below.
For the next few days, the planets are taking a break. Our next change in trend point is a Market Math date of 5/19.
The Now Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.
Coming events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
3. A. 5/23 AM – Jupiter 90 US Venus. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
B. 5/24 AC – Geo Mars enters Aries. Important change in trend Corn, Gold, OJ, Silver, Sugar, Wheat.
C. 5/27 AC – Mercury Aphelion. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.
D. 5/27 AC – Jupiter 45 US Moon. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
E. 5/27 AC – Jupiter Parallel Latitude Neptune. Major change in trend Commodity Index, Oats, Oil.
F. 5/27 AC – Helio Saturn Contra-Parallel Uranus. Major change in trend Cattle, Coffee, Copper, Cotton.
D. 5/27 AC – New Moon in Gemini. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals
Stock market key dates
5/19 = 29,241 (171^2) days > 4/28/1942 Major Low
5/28 (Sat.) = 8,100 (90^2) days > 3/24/2000 MAJOR TOP
Fibonacci – 5/28
Astro – 5/23, *5/27*
Please note that as of the 5/17 close, the S&P 500 Index was bumping up against the top of an important trend line and down channel. This means the market is likely due for a pullback or decline If the market can overcome the top of this channel, then there is a good chance for much higher prices.
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 4060 Resistance – 4100
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart
Support - 4060 Resistance – 4100
Please see below the April Planetary Index chart with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bears take charge, carving out the path to a new daily low
AUD/USD reverses the pullback from the weekly top, after posting the biggest daily fall in a week, as traders prepare for the all-important Australia employment report for April. The broad risk-off mood probe the recovery moves near 0.6975-80 amid the early Thursday morning in Asia.
EUR/USD sees a downside to 1.0400 as risk-off mood looms, EU Consumer Confidence in focus
The EUR/USD pair is attempting to find a cushion around 1.0460 after a sheer downside move from 1.0564 recorded on Wednesday. A thunderous FX arena on a soaring risk-aversion theme brought a swift sell-off in the risk-sensitive currencies.
Gold remains steady around $1,820 despite the freaky risk-off impulse
Gold price is oscillating in a tight range of $1,815.64-1,822.05 in the early Asian session despite the market mood jitters on soaring inflation worldwide. The precious metal has not been affected by intensified negative impulse in the FX domain.
Why Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu may return to $0.00001
Shiba continues to consolidate after last week's flash crash. However, despite a flurry of activity across the cryptocurrency market, SHIB has not seen any marked difference in volume participation – a possible warning signal for bulls.
Five trends to drive the global economy regardless of the outcome of the war in Ukraine
We believe the world is in a turning point in more than one way. The war in Ukraine has highlighted that we have seen the end of a long and peaceful era - an era where stronger economic ties were thought to lower the risk of conflicts – a thought also at the core of EU.