Stocks are breaking down! The S&P 500 index fell almost 1% on Friday and today it is poised to open 1.8% lower. Are we getting close to a local low?
The broad stock market index broke below its short-term consolidation on Friday, as the S&P 500 index fell below its recent local lows along 4,450 price level. On September 2 the index reached a new record high of 4,545.85. Since then it has lost almost 120 points. This morning stocks are expected to open much lower following big declines in Asia and Europe after news about Evergrande Real Estate Group crisis in China.
The nearest important support level of the broad stock market index is now at 4,300-4,350 and the next support level is at 4,200. On the other hand, the nearest important resistance level is now at 4,400-4,450, marked by the previous support level. The S&P 500 broke below its over four-month-long upward trend line, as we can see on the daily chart.
Dow Jones is leading lower
Let’s take a look at the Dow Jones Industrial Average chart. The blue-chip index broke below a potential two-month-long rising wedge downward reversal pattern recently. It remained relatively weaker in August - September, as it didn’t reach a new record high like the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. Today it may sell off to 34,000 level or lower. The next support level is at around 33,250-33,500 and the resistance level is at 34,500, marked by the recent support level, as we can see on the daily chart:
Apple breaks below upward trend line
Apple stock weighs around 6.3% in the S&P 500 index, so it is important for the whole broad stock market picture. In early September it reached a new record high of $157.26. And since then it has been declining. So it looked like a bull trap trading action. We can still see negative technical divergences between the price and indicators and a potential topping pattern. The stock is breaking below an over two-month-long upward trend line.
September last year – S&P 500 fell almost 11%
In 2020, the S&P 500 index reached a local high of 3,588.11 on September 2 and in just three weeks it fell 10.6% to local low of 3,209.45 on September 24. This year, September’s downward correction has started from the new record high of 4,545.85 on September 3, so there is a striking similarity between those two trading actions.
Conclusion
The S&P 500 index broke below its short-term consolidation on Friday and today it will most likely accelerate the downtrend from the early September record high. However, later in the day we may see some short-term/ intraday bottoming trading action.
The market seems overbought, and we may see some more profound downward correction soon. Therefore, we think that the short position is justified from the risk/reward perspective.
Here’s the breakdown:
-
The market is extending its downtrend today, as the S&P 500 index is likely to open much below 4,400 level.
-
Our speculative short position is still justified from the risk/reward perspective.
-
We are expecting a 5% or bigger correction from the record high.
Want free follow-ups to the above article and details not available to 99%+ investors? Sign up to our free newsletter today!
All essays, research and information found above represent analyses and opinions of Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and Sunshine Profits' employees and associates only. As such, it may prove wrong and be a subject to change without notice. Opinions and analyses were based on data available to authors of respective essays at the time of writing. Although the information provided above is based on careful research and sources that are believed to be accurate, Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and his associates do not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. The opinions published above are neither an offer nor a recommendation to purchase or sell any securities. Mr. Radomski is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading Przemyslaw Radomski's, CFA reports you fully agree that he will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make regarding any information provided in these reports. Investing, trading and speculation in any financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA, Sunshine Profits' employees and affiliates as well as members of their families may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in any of the reports or essays, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under pressure as risk aversion leads the way
EUR/USD is consolidating early losses, bouncing just modestly from around the 1.1700 figure. The safe-haven dollar is in demand as the crisis around China's Evergrande deepens and a global slowdown is feared. Tensions toward the Fed decision and also Germany's elections are taking their toll too.
GBP/USD tumbles under 1.37, succumbing to dollar strength
GBP/USD is trading under 1.37, suffering from robust dollar demand. The financial woes of China's Evergrande threaten a drop in global demand. Soaring energy prices are also weighing on sentiment. The Fed and the BOE are eyed later this week.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable while below $1761
Gold price is making a minor recovery attempt from six-week lows of $1742 amid a retreat in the US Treasury yields, as the risk-off mood remains at full steam.
Four reasons why XRP price will crash to $0.65
XRP price set up a swing high on August 15 and breached this local top to create a new one on September 6. However, the second attempt failed as the market experienced massive selling pressure the next day.
Gamestop: The game just got upped with 500 new employees
GameStop announced 500 new employees for its customer care centre. Is this part of the new plan to do a Chewy? Nasdaq: GME stock has slid back as meme traders move on.