In this week’s Live from the Vault, Andy Maguire exposes the Chinese and Indian deep-pocket traders who aggressively capitalise on the $1000-per-contract silver futures price divergence.
As the COMEX-driven backwardation reaches unprecedented extremes, the London wholesaler analyses the increasing potential for the freshly-emerged competitors to ignite the massive silver short squeeze.
Timestamps
00:00 - Start.
01:40 - Gold and silver action summary since the last episode.
09:15 - Silver sharks swimming into the COMEX backdoors.
17:45 - How can this new competition affect the ETF flywheel?
23:50 - Gold - Looking at the short and medium-term picture.
This publication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a solicitation, offering or recommendation of any security, commodity, derivative, investment management service or advisory service and is not commodity trading advice. This publication does not intend to provide investment, tax or legal advice on either a general or specific basis.
