In this week’s Live from the Vault, Andy Maguire exposes the Chinese and Indian deep-pocket traders who aggressively capitalise on the $1000-per-contract silver futures price divergence.

As the COMEX-driven backwardation reaches unprecedented extremes, the London wholesaler analyses the increasing potential for the freshly-emerged competitors to ignite the massive silver short squeeze.

Timestamps

00:00 - Start.

01:40 - Gold and silver action summary since the last episode.

09:15 - Silver sharks swimming into the COMEX backdoors.

17:45 - How can this new competition affect the ETF flywheel?

23:50 - Gold - Looking at the short and medium-term picture.