An ending diagonal is a special type of pattern that occurs at the end of the trend. Normally it causes a sharp reversal as it happened recently on USDCHF . The question is where we go from here? Well, we have five waves down on Swissy which means more downside is possible after a three waves up. And if that would be the case then Gold can rally further based on strong correlation between CHF and GOLD .
