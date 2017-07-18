Risk Reversals remain in favor of CAD and EUR
USD/CAD 1-month 25-delta risk reversal drops into negative
Data source: Reuters
The 1-month 25-delta risk reversal, which diverged from the falling USD/CAD earlier this month by moving into the positive territory, fell to -0.15 on Tuesday, suggesting the increased demand for put options.
The USD/CAD daily chart shows a bearish outside day candle, which signals continuation of the bear market. The daily RSI is oversold and thus a correction cannot be ruled out. However, the negative risk reversals suggests a corrective rally, if any, is likely to be short lived.
Also note – The 1-month ATM option volatility jumped to 7.25 yesterday; the highest since July 10.
A combination of negative risk reversal, rising volatility and a bearish pattern on the USD/CAD signals more losses ahead.
EUR/USD – ATM Vols at highest since June 28
Data source: Reuters
Tuesday’s jump in EUR/USD to 1.1583 was accompanied by a spike in the 1-month ATM option volatility to 7.025; the highest level since June 28. Interestingly, the spot had witnessed a big bullish break above 1.13 on June 27/28. On similar lines, EUR/USD broke above key hurdle of 1.15 yesterday.
The 1-month 25 delta risk reversal inched higher to 0.175 from 0.1, although on a weekly basis, it is more or less stagnant.
EUR/USD may have a hard time extending yesterday’s gains, although rising demand for calls (positive risk reversal) indicates option traders are expecting further gains in the spot.
