Asia Market Update: Asian equities trade mixed, similar to the US session; China trade surplus and exports miss ests; RBNZ and MAS decisions due on Wed.
General Trend
- Asian equity markets opened mixed.
- Hang Seng rises after prior decline, later pares gain [Financial and Property cos. trade generally higher, China Mar new loans beat ests; HK TECH index rebounds from opening decline; Alibaba extends gain].
- Shanghai Composite ended the morning session flat, the index later moved lower [Consumer and IT indices rose; Financials lagged].
- Nikkei has remained higher [Topix Iron & Steel, Retail, Securities and Insurance indices are among the gainers; Electric Power & Gas index drops amid report related to FTC inspections].
- Japan earnings remain in focus [Takashimaya and AGC rise].
- S&P ASX 200 is near session lows [Energy and Resources indices lag].
- US equity FUTs are modestly lower.
- Commodity currencies move lower; NZD declines ahead of RBNZ decision.
- Australia 10-year bond yield rose ahead of the syndicate pricing.
- China said Q2 trade growth could be impacted by high base comparison.
- PBOC advisor commented on inflation expectations and future Fed policy.
- BoJ Gov spoke on ‘weak yen’.
- Various press outlets commented on the yet to be released US Treasury FX report.
- Companies due to report earnings during the NY morning include Fastenal.
- US Mar CPI data due later today.
Headlines/Economic Data
Australia/New Zealand
-ASX 200 opened 0.0%.
- (NZ) New Zealand Q1 Business Confidence: -13% v -6% prior.
- IGO.AU Regis Resources to acquire 30% stake in Tropicana project for A$903M cash.
- (AU) Australia total weekly payroll jobs change for Mar 14-27th: +0.1% v -0.2% prior; Wages -0.4% v +1.0% prior.
- (AU) Australia Mar NAB Business Confidence: 15 v 18 prior; Business Conditions: 25 v 17 prior (Conditions at record high).
- (AU) Australia AOFM sells A$14B in 1.90% of Nov 2032 Bonds via syndication, bid to cover 3.42x.
Japan
-Nikkei 225 opened +0.2%.
- 9501.JP Japan PM Suga: Confirms Govt has decided to release Fukushima Contaminated water into the sea, within 2 years.
- (JP) Former Bank of Japan (BOJ) Member Sakurai: Does not see new rate cuts without additional crisis.
- (JP) Japan Fair trade commission raids offices of various utility companies on suspicion of anti trust operations – Press.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Gov Kuroda: It will take time, but BOJ can achieve 2% inflation target.
- (JP) Japan Industry Ministry METI: Sees Q1 Steel Production 23.2Mt, -1.8% q/q; Steel Product Demand Incl Exports +20.6% y/y.
- 6502.JP Oasis says buyout proposal for ¥5.0K/shr too cheap, company worth at least ¥6.2K/shr.
Korea
-Kospi opened +0.1%.
- 005930.KR President of visual displays Jong-hee and other officials traveled to Taiwan to meet with suppliers Mediatek, Novatek and AUO to secure key components - Taiwan press.
- (KR) South Korea President Moon: Reiterates view that Domestic economy will return to pre coronavirus pandemic levels in H1.
China/Hong Kong
-Hang Seng opened +0.4%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.1%.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.5454 v 6.5578 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Injects CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos prior; Net CNY0B v Net Inject CNY10B prior.
- (CN) Treasury Sec Yellen reportedly will not designate China as a currency manipulator in biannual report – press.
- (CN) China Academy of Information and Communications Technology expects that the 14th Five-Year Plan will include investments totaling CNY10.53T (CNY1.78T for infrastructure),. main focus expected to be 5G infrastructure - China Press.
- (CN) China Ministry of Finance: Offering tax preferences through 2030 for imports by qualified display companies buying raw materials and parts that can’t be produced domestically.
- (CN) CHINA Q1 TRADE BALANCE (CNY): 759.3B v 98.3B Y/Y; Exports: 38.7% v -11.4% y/y; Imports: 19.3% v -0.7% y/y.
- (CN) CHINA MAR TRADE BALANCE (CNY): 88.0B V 328.8BE; Exports y/y: 20.7% v 28.6%e; Imports y/y: 27.7% v 17.6%e.
- (CN) CHINA MAR TRADE BALANCE: $13.8B V $52.0BE; Exports: 30.6% v 38.0%e; Imports: 38.1% v 24.4%e.
- (CN) China Customs: Closely watching international shipping changes, steady domestic growth has boosted trade; High base comparison will bring challenges to trade growth in Q2.
- (CN) China Huarong (largest bad debt investor in China) sees its bond prices move to record low - FT.
Yesterday after the close.
- (CN) CHINA MAR M2 MONEY SUPPLY Y/Y: 9.4% V 9.5%E.
- (CN) CHINA MAR NEW YUAN LOANS (CNY): 2.730T V 2.30TE.
- (CN) CHINA MAR AGGREGATE FINANCING (CNY): 3.340T V 3.70TE.
Other
- (TW) Taiwan Dollar weakness attributed to US Being ready to label Taiwan as a currency manipulator, as it meets all 3 criteria - FT.
North America
- (US) Pres Biden brought up idea of a $0.05 rise in the gas tax in a meeting today, but doesn’t want to raise gas tax according to a NJ Democratic congressman.
- (US) SEC said to have told accountants that warrants do not count as equity, trying to calm down SPAC frenzy with accounting talks.
- (US) Fed’s Rosengren (non-voter): Economy's likely path suggests rate rise debate is about 2 years off, there is a lot of slack that must be closed, too much uncertainty to be specific on rate rise currently.
- FDX CEO Smith: President Biden tax proposals would reduce capital investment and significantly degrade US competitiveness; we pay all US Federal, State, and local taxes - Statement.
Europe
- CSGN.CH May report Q1 Underlying pretax >$3.7B [in line], also said to be cutting staff bonuses which is contributing $600M to pretax profit - FT.
- (IT) Italy govt said to be accelerating plans for up to €40B stimulus package - financial press.
Levels as of 01:15ET
- Hang Seng +0.6%; Shanghai Composite -0.3%; Kospi +0.9%; Nikkei225 +0.8%; ASX 200 -0.1%.
- Equity Futures: S&P500 -0.1%; Nasdaq100 -0.2%, Dax -0.1%; FTSE100 -0.1%.
- EUR 1.1917-1.1886; JPY 109.75-109.36; AUD 0.7631.7595; NZD 0.7036-0.7005.
- Commodity Futures: Gold -0.2% at $1,729/oz; Crude Oil +0.4% at $59.92/brl; Copper -0.4% at $4.00/lb.
