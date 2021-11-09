USD/SEK trades sideways
Since October 20, the USD/SEK currency exchange rate has been trading between the resistance of the 8.6230/8.6290 zone and the support of 8.5035/8.5100. Future scenarios were based upon whether or not the rate passes the support zone or breaks resistance.
A surge that would break the resistance zone of 8.6230/8.6290 zone could reach the 200-four hour simple moving average at 8.6550. Above the SMA, the rate might reach for the October high-level zone at 8.7900/8.8275.
On the other hand, a decline below the 8.5035/8.5100 zone might find support at 8.4500, at the late June high and low-level zone. Namely, the 8.4500 mark slowed down a surgeon June 16 and 17, and afterward, reversed a decline of the rate on June 24-28.
EUR/GBP approaches support levels
On November 5 and 8, the EUR/GBP currency exchange rate bounced off a resistance zone at 0.8585/0.8595. The decline is attributed to the fact that the zone that surrounds the 0.8600 mark has been impacting the rate throughout the last half-year.
The target for the decline was the combination of the 0.8510/0.8513 zone and the 50 and 200-four hour simple moving averages. Moreover, the 0.8500 mark might act as a support level.
Recovery from the mentioned support levels could once again test the resistance near the 0.8600 mark. Above the 0.8600 level, the upper trend line of a large channel down pattern might provide resistance. The channel captures the rate's movements since February 2021.
A passing of the support levels near 0.8500 might reach the October low-level zone at 0.8405/0.8420. However, take into account that the 0.8450 round exchange rate level might act as support.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
