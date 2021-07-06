- A look at major cross-asset moves in the last month (00:00).
- Are OPEC in crisis or will a compromise be found? (10:05).
- UK PM Johnson plans to end social distancing as planned (15:32).
- RBA expects record low rates until 2024(16:29).
- Pfizer vaccine is less effective against the Delta variant (18:39).
- Main calendar event later today with a focus on US ISM Services PMI (19:40).
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD off the highs amid dollar bounce, mixed German data
EUR/USD has retreated to around 1.1850 as the US dollar bounces from the lows and after the German ZEW figures came out mixed. Worries about the Delta covid variant persist ahead of US ISM Services PMI.
GBP/USD cools amid Brexit concerns, greenback comeback
GBP/USD has slipped from near 1.39 as the EU threatens legal action related to Brexit disagreements and despite upbeat UK Construction PMI. The US dollar is recovering from the lows as Americans return from their long weekend.
XAU/USD jumps to fresh three-week tops, around $1,810 area
Gold continued scaling higher through the first half of the European session and shot to near three-week tops, around the $1,809 region in the last hour.
Shiba Inu price consolidates to continue its 38% advance
Shiba Inu price bounced off a support level thrice over the past five days. This consolidation is likely to lead to a massive uptrend that slices through immediate barriers in an attempt to tag the range high.
ISM Services PMI Preview: Why the inflation component could trigger a dollar rebound
Timing is everything. As the release of Nonfarm Payrolls has triggered a downward dollar correction, the next significant release could unleash fresh dollar strength – almost regardless of the outcome. The greenback's downside correction may end in response to the report.