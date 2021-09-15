Apple reveals the new products, but shares continue falling as the overall market mood is getting uglier on the back of high inflation, though the August figure showed steadying in August at the market consensus.

US crude continues pushing higher on 5-million-barrel decline revealed by the API data on US crude inventories last week.

Elsewhere, Roger Federer’s On Running is going public today and the company could reach a valuation as high as $7.3 billion. Should you rush in?