Apple reveals the new products, but shares continue falling as the overall market mood is getting uglier on the back of high inflation, though the August figure showed steadying in August at the market consensus.
US crude continues pushing higher on 5-million-barrel decline revealed by the API data on US crude inventories last week.
Elsewhere, Roger Federer’s On Running is going public today and the company could reach a valuation as high as $7.3 billion. Should you rush in?
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured near 1.18 amid worries about China
EUR/USD is trading near 1.18, down from the highs as the safe-haven dollar gains ground. Worries about Chinese growth and uncertainty about Fed policy weigh on sentiment despite weaker US inflation.
GBP/USD rises above 1.38 after UK CPI beats with 3.2% YoY
GBP/USD is trading above 1.38 after the UK reported an annual increase of 3.2% in headline consumer prices, above 2.9% expected. Earlier, dollar strength pressured the currency pair.
XAU/USD remains on the defensive near $1800 mark
Gold struggled to capitalize on the previous day's post-US CPI strong move up from two-week lows and faced rejection near the very important 200-day SMA on Wednesday.
Shiba Inu looks to gain 30% as it bounces off key support level
Shiba Inu price has been on a descent since setting up a swing high on August 16. The downswing sliced through two crucial barriers but managed to recover quickly, hinting at more gains to come.
US Consumer Price Index: Is stagflation next?
US Consumer Price Index ebbs slightly in August. Treasury yields fall on weaker than forecast inflation. Dollar follows interest rates lower, equities tumble. CPI and poor August NFP may may delay Fed taper.