We have some solid ‘news drivers’ behind this forecast

NZD: given a boost overnight from the annual budget report.

USD: FOMC minutes lacked anything new, and we see the USD correcting lower.

Technical

NZD: hits a bullish Cypher pattern.

USD: moves lower after completing 5-waves (Elliott Wave).

NZDUSD: looks to be moving higher in the CD leg to complete the correction.

NZD (basket): most NZD crosses have a bullish bias for the NZD.