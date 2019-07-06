NFP Quick Analysis: Rate cuts are coming and USD has more room to fall

The US Non-Farm Payrolls badly disappointed with 75K and weak wage growth of only 0.2% m/m.

The Federal Reserve has opened the door to rate cuts and this report will take it closer to waling through the door.

The US dollar may fall on growing chances of Fed action, but trade wars may limit its falls.

The US economy gained only 75K jobs against 185K expected. Wage growth came out at 0.2% vs. 0.3% m/m and 3.1% vs. 3.2% y/y – resulting in a fall for the USD – follow all the updates in the live coverage.

And now, even the labor market disappoints. When the US economy gained below 100K jobs in February, some suspected that it was a one-off – and they were right – as March and April's reports were robust. Cold weather and the government shutdown had disrupted hiring and data collection.

However, the disappointing data for May is already the second one-off in a span of four months – not a one-off anymore.

Non-Farm Payrolls reports are often mixed with s significant gain in jobs being offset by low wages or the other way around. However, May's NFP has no nuances by exposing weakness in both numbers.

The dreadful labor-market data joins low inflation and trade tensions. The Fed may seriously consider cutting rates this year.

Will it come as early as June? Probably not, as the central bank prefers to pre-announce its rate moves. However, the Washington-based institution may certainly alter its dot-plot signaling two or three rate cuts this year. Powell may add fuel to the fire with his straight talk.

Under these circumstances, the greenback has room to fall. The current downfall may be only the beginning.

Background

Earlier this week, Powell has hinted that he may be opening to cut interest rates by saying that the bank will "act as appropriate" rather than sticking to his previous mantra – patience – which meant maintaining rates unchanged.

He expressed concern about uncertainty stemming from trade tensions and also low inflation. His words came on top of calls from James Bullard, President of the Saint Louis Fed, to cut rates "soon." Markets have been increasing their bets on a rate cut also due to the weak ADP NFP which showed that the private sector gained only 27K jobs – the worst in nine years.

