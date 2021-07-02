Heading into the close the FTSE 100 is flat, while on Wall Street the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 are all higher.
- US jobs report beats forecasts
- But mixed outlook on wages keeps stocks calm
- Renewed VIX declines point to quiet summer ahead
While stock markets have tempered some of their initial post-NFP excitement but the overall atmosphere is still a positive one. American traders already have one foot out the door ahead of the long weekend, with volumes seeping away even now, which points towards Monday as one of those days on trading floors when admin gets done or frivolous games are enjoyed by bored traders. Today’s NFP number is certainly moving in the right direction, gaining by yet another solid amount, but with earnings still only rising by a small amount and the headline unemployment rate actually ticking up there was no rush away from stocks and towards assets likely to benefit from an earlier than expected tightening of policy. Indeed, so far this afternoon small caps have been firmly out of favour while tech stocks are once again making great strides, a sign that the rotation back to growth from value still has some room to play out.
A fresh lurch down for the Vix also points to the future, in that we can expect the quiet trading of recent weeks to remain and if anything get quieter. Usually stocks weaken into the summer while volatility rises, but 2021 continues to confound with an environment that suggests the exact opposite. Despite expectations of a major selloff, one stubbornly refuses to arrive, even when the Fed appeared to invoke a major change in policy. Such a resilient market is great for most investors, but will not do much for bank trading revenues, something that may crop up as earnings season gets underway in two weeks’ time.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
