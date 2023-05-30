Stocks in Asia traded higher Tuesday, and most markets (except China's CSI 300) are now up for the week as investors in Asia can digest an apparent US debt limit deal, removing a massive global tail risk for now.
If one thing still unites both Republicans and Democrats and even hardliners, it is a desire to avoid giving rivals like China a leg-up advantage.
European equities are little changed this morning and flat for the week -- illustrating how a US debt limit deal appears to have been largely anticipated by most risk assets.
Across asset classes, 10-year US Treasury yields are reacting more definitively to the debt limit news -- down 8bp to 3.73% -- with the move lower, reflecting, perhaps, the negative growth impulse that may accompany the spending cut that the debt limit resolution entails. Hence Fed sentiment is centring around the June pause rather than a rate hike camp today.
We don't necessarily agree with the move, as a debt deal should allow the market to continue pricing a firmer path for Fed policy and the Dollar for the weeks ahead. Let's see if New York supports this view.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.0750 as USD loses strength
EUR/USD has gathered recovery momentum and climbed toward 1.0750 during the European trading hours on Tuesday. The positive shift seen in risk sentiment makes it difficult for the US Dollar to preserve its strength and helps the pair push higher ahead of US confidence data.
GBP/USD clings to strong recovery gains above 1.2400
GBP/USD has extended its daily rebound and advanced beyond 1.2400 on Tuesday. The renewed US Dollar weakness amid market optimism provides a boost to the pair as investors keep a close eye on debt-limit headlines.
Gold climbs above $1,950 as US yields push lower
Gold price has reversed its direction and climbed toward $1,960 after having dropped below $1,940 in the early European morning. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on the day following last week's rally, fuelling XAU/USD's rebound.
XRP likely set for price rally as network activity heats up
XRP Ledger’s native token XRP registered an increase in address activity on Monday, when more than 490,000 addresses interacted on the network, signaling an impending price rally.
S&P 500 News and Forecast: Debt deal agreement leaves market expecting rally
The S&P 500 index begins this shortened week with a lightness in its step. Following the Memorial Day holiday on Monday, the market will open with the belief that US leadership will be able to pass a debt limit bill this week.