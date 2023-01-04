Preliminary estimates of German CPI inflation for Dec-22 came out at 8.6% (lower from 10% Y/Y seen in Nov-22), lower than the market expectation of 9.6% causing volatility in the Dollar Index and Euro. Euro fell to 1.0520 before slightly rising today while the Dollar index surged from 103.50. Overall range for the index and Euro can hold within 103-105 and 1.05-1.07 respectively. EURJPY can test 137/135 while USDJPY has paused for now and could trade sideways before eventually falling towards 128/126 in the medium term. Pound is bearish below 1.20. Aussie can trade within 0.66-0.68 for now. USDRUB has risen sharply from support near 70 and can re-test 74/75. EURINR could be ranged below 88 but a rise to 89/90 cannot be negated. USDINR is holding within 82.50-83.00 but has scope to break higher. USDCNY has risen but may remain bearish while below 7.
The US and the German yields have declined sharply. But supports are there to limit the downside and keep the broader uptrend intact to see more rise going forward. The Indian 10Yr and 5Yr GoI seems to lack a strong follow-through buying. The yields are back into their narrow sideways range and can remain within it for some more time.
Dow range trade continues between 32500-33500. DAX broke the 13800-14200 range on the upside but did not sustain. Nikkei has declined but failure to hold above 25700 could target further downside in the coming sessions. Shanghai has risen sharply above resistance at 3100 and while above it, there is room to rise further on the upside. Nifty has to breach 18400 to gain strength and advance further.
Brent and WTI have declined sharply below the support at $82.50 and $78 and if the fall sustains, a further dip can be seen. Gold and Silver have scope to rise towards 1870 and 25/25.50. Copper has declined below 3.80 but may continue to trade within a broad range of 3.70-3.93 for a while.
Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stabilizes at around 0.6840, more gains in the docket
The Australian Dollar is among the best performers on Wednesday, although easing US indexes ahead of the close weighed on AUD/USD. Still, encouraging Chinese news point to additional gains for the pair.
USD/JPY remains volatile, extends recovery towards 132.60
The USD/JPY pair added over 200 pips during US trading hours, further recovering from a weekly low of 129.49. Easing US Dollar demand and BoJ’s back and forth backed the advance.
EUR/USD battles to retain 1.0600 post-FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD has lost its bullish momentum and pierced the 1.0600 threshold following hawkish FOMC Meeting Minutes and tepid US data weighing on the market’s optimism. Bulls, however, are not yet done.
Gold bulls poised to challenge six-month highs
Gold resumed its advance and traded as high as $1,865.12, a level that was last seen early in June 2022. USD came under selling pressure, giving up all of Tuesday’s gains and even falling to fresh weekly lows.
Coinbase reaches $100 million settlement with New York regulators, set to expand its compliance program
Coinbase had a run-in with the regulators back in 2021 following reports of unidentified customers and failure to monitor their activity. Finally coming to an end, the case reached a settlement with Coinbase also committing to improving its compliance strategies.