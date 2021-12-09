12/08 Recap: - The S&P opened with a 4 handle gap up, and then declined 9 handles into a 9:39 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 16 handles into a 9:53 PM high. From that high, the S&P zig-zagged 23 handles lower into an 11:04 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 30 handles into a 3:54 PM high of the day. From that high, the S&P pulled back 4 handles into the close.
12/08 – The major indices, closed with a small to moderate up day with the following closes: The DJIA + 35.32; S&P 500 + 14.46; and the Nasdaq Composite + 100.07.
Looking ahead – The Astro picture is relative quiet for the next ten days. It looks like the uptrend is firmly established and should continue into 12/17. Which is the next major change in trend window. However, with Geo Mars changing signs over the 12/10 weekend, there may be a brief correction.
The NOW Index has returned to the NEUTRAL ZONE.
Coming events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
2. A. 12/10 AC – Geo Mars enters Sagittarius. Important change in trend Oats.
B. 12/12 AC – Jupiter 45 US Part of Fortune. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
C. 12/15 AC – Jupiter 135 US Sun. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
Stock market key dates
Market Math
12/26 – 676 Days (26^2) from the 2/19/2020 major high.
12/28 – 15,54 (112^2) from the 8/25/1987 major high.
DJIA – 12/13, 12/22, 12/29, 12/31 AC.
Fibonacci – 12/10, 12/16, 12/20, 12/28, 12/30.
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 4690, 4660 Resistance – 4720, 4745.
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.
Support - 4690, 4660 Resistance – 4720, 4745.
Please see below the Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 5 minute bars for results.
