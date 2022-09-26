Asia Market Update: GBP extends drop, hits record low; Market ignores PBOC’s FX Forwards move?; Equity markets trade mixed; Volatility continues.
General trend
- Gilt yields drive increase in global bond yields.
- Analysts debate if the BOE will support the pound?
- UK sovereign rating in focus following budget update/increase in Gilt issuance.
- USD rises.
- USD/CNY was fixed above 7.00 [first fix above 7 level in 2 years)].
- Will BOK have to increase rate hike pace amid currency weakness?
- Stronger USD and growth concerns weigh on metals.
- PBOC continues to inject liquidity ahead of upcoming holiday.
- Chinese markets rebound amid continued support measures.
- HK Casino firms rise [Macau said to plan to resume tours].
- Shanghai Property index rises, but remains volatile [China Construction Bank forms CNY30B housing rental fund].
- HSBC and Standard Chartered decline on UK concerns.
- Japanese equities lag after holiday.
- Commodity-sensitive indices lag in Australia.
- US equity FUTs extend declines.
- Australia’s budget outcome is due this week.
- Australia’s Monthly CPI indicator is due on Sept 29th (Thurs).
- Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Gov Orr to speak on Sept 27th and Sept 30th.
- BOJ officials may speak later today [Kuroda, Amamiya] (not confirmed).
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened -0.5%.
- (AU) RBA Issues White Paper on CBDC Research Project.
- (AU) US reportedly may build the first few nuclear submarines for Australia - press (From Friday).
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened -1.4%.
- (JP) Japan Sept preliminary PMI manufacturing: 51.0 V 51.5 PRIOR.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announcement related to daily bond buying operation: Unchanged.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].
- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Believes there was an impact from FX intervention last week; Reiterates various factors decide FX market moves; Rate difference alone doesn't decide the FX market.
- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec: North Korea launch completely unacceptable; Hoping to spur more travel demand for Oct holidays [follows launch of ballistic missile by North Korea on Sun].
Korea
- Kospi opened -1.3%.
- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov Rhee: Rate hikes are inevitable; Won weakness is amplifying inflation; Will take action to boost stability if needed; pace of rate hike requires board discussion.
- (KR) South Korea Vice Fin Min: Reviewed FX market in meeting; Reiterates to closely monitor market.
- (KR) South Korea Prosecutors: Do Kwon [co-founder of Terraform Labs] placed on the Interpol Wanted List.
- (KR) Bank of Korea sells 3-month Monetary Stabilization Bonds (MSB): Avg yield 2.790%.
- (KR) South Korea sells 5-year bonds: Avg Yield: 4.345% v 3.315% prior.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened -0.8%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.7%.
- (CN) US Sec of State Blinken said disrupting Taiwan chip production would be 'devastating' - 60 Minutes Interview.
- (CN) China Maike Metals to sell assets and undergo restructuring - FT.
- (CN) China NDRC: Reiterates to accelerate new infrastructure construction; Will frontload major infrastructure projects.
- (CN) Shanghai Securities News: Sees signs that the China stock market is 'bottoming out'; notes low trading turnover and equity risk premiums.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY42B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY2.0B prior; Sells CNY93B in 14-day reverse repos v CNY21B prior; Net inject CNY133B v Net inject CNY21B prior.
- (CN) China PBOC has imposed a 20% risk reserve requirement (RRR) for FX forwards from 0% starting Sept 28th (Wed).
- (CN) China Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM): To increase efforts to attract foreign investments.
North America
- (US) Fed's Bostic (non-voter): We do know that some bottlenecks are staring to ease, but inflation is too high; There will likely be some job losses; We are going to do everything we can to avoid deep, deep pain.
- (US) Nat Sec Adviser Sullivan: US privately and at a very high level informed Russia that any use of nuclear weapons would lead to catastrophic consequences for Russia, because the US and its allies will give a decisive response.
- (US) FDA: New FDA draft guidance aims to protect children who participate in clinical trials.
- (US) Follow Up: NHC issues update on Tropical Storm Ian, is forecast to become a hurricane on Monday and a major hurricane on Tues [prior mid-week]; Ian will then emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday.
Europe
- (IT) Follow Up: Meloni Bloc has 114-126 seats in the Senate, cites projection.
- (UK) Sept Rightmove House Prices M/M: +0.7% v -1.3% prior; Y/Y: 8.7% v 8.2% prior.
- (IE) Ireland Sept Economic Pulse: 70.6 v 72.4 prior.
- (UK) UK Chancellor of the Exchequer (Fin Min) Kwarteng reiterated not focused on short-term market moves - press.
- (UK) Decline in UK assets leads to talk of emergency rate hike - US financial press [update].
- (HU) Hungary Sept Consumer Confidence: -52.6 v -49.2 prior; Business Confidence: -1.1 v -2.1 prior.
- (UK) PM Truss: Want to find a way forward with a negotiated solution with EU; US Pres Biden and I agree it is vital to protect Northern Ireland Good Friday agreement.
- (RU) Russia may spend RUB939B on FX purchases in 2023 - Russia media.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, -2.6% , ASX 200 -1.3% , Hang Seng -0.3%; Shanghai Composite -0.1%; Kospi -3.1%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.6%; Nasdaq100 -0.7%, Dax -0.8%; FTSE100 flat.
- EUR 0.9569-0.9710 ; JPY 143.28-144.21; AUD 0.6490-0.6538; NZD 0.5710-0.5713.
- Gold -0.4% at $1,636/oz; Crude Oil -0.6% at $78.27/brl; Copper -2.3% at $3.2920/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
