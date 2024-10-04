Live Coverage: Nonfarm Payrolls to stir already shaky markets, Gold, indices, US Dollar to rock

The Nonfarm Payrolls report is the No. 1 market mover, and it comes on the backdrop of a potential wider war in the Middle East. Gold, stocks, and currencies are set to rock to experience high volatility. Live coverage. Join XStreet Premium and ask analysts questions live and Gold alerts, signals and more.
Nonfarm Payrolls set to shape next Fed meeting
Bye-bye to another 50-bps cut? That is the market fear after Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve (Fed) said the bank is in no rush to move.
Moreover, leading indicators released ahead of the September Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report pointed to a stronger labor market.
Nevertheless, anything can happen, and the wide range of outcomes, from 70K to 220K that banks project for this jobs report means the reaction will likely be followed by extreme moves.
The economic calendar points to an increase of 140K jobs in September.
See this preview: Nonfarm Payrolls Cheat Sheet: Five scenarios for Gold, Indices and Forex
Live financial market coverage
FXStreet covers major economic releases in a live blog format, to provide readers an instant verdict of the data, rapid analysis of key assets, and for Premium members, the abilty to ask our experts questions in real time.
FXStreet Premium
FXStreet Premium provides subscribers access to analysts, exclusive actionable analysis, signals, Ed Ponsi's webinars, trade plans and a bullish/bearish indicator for Gold on critical events. Join FXStreet Premium here.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
US Nonfarm Payrolls surpasses consensus in September – LIVE
The US economy added 254K jobs in September, largely exceeding the 140K initially estimated. In addition, the Unemployment Rate ticked lower to 4.1% in the same month (from 4.2%).
EUR/USD breaks below 1.1000 on stellar NFP
The buying bias in the Greenback gathers extra pace on Friday after the US economy created far more jobs than initially estimated in September, dragging EUR/USD to the area of new lows near 1.0980.
GBP/USD breaches 1.3100 after encouraging US Payrolls
The continuation of the uptrend in the US Dollar motivates GBP/USD to accelerates its losses and breaches 1.3100 the figure in the wake of the release of US NFP.
Gold tests fresh lows near $2,640 after strong NFP
Gold prices intensifies their bearish stance for the day, deflating to the vicinity of the $2,640 region following the publication of the US labour market report for the month of September.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.