Nonfarm Payrolls Cheat Sheet: Five scenarios for Gold, Indices and Forex

- Economists expect Nonfarm Payrolls to show an increase of 140K jobs in September.
- Small deviations from this outcome will likely have a straightforward impact on assets.
- A horrible outcome or a leap in job creation may trigger counter-intuitive responses.
Jobs, jobs, jobs – that is the focus for the Federal Reserve (Fed) and for almost all tradable assets. The release is critical for the next Fed decision, with markets split about whether the bank will cut interest rates by 25 or 50 basis points.
The FXStreet economic calendar points to an increase of 140K jobs, and leading indicators did little to change that perception. There are five scenarios:
1) Within expectations (130K-150K)
If economists nailed it, speculation about the rate cut will continue, and pessimism might eventually win. Why? Fed Chair Jerome Powell cooled expectations for further aggressive moves, the Middle East conflict is intensifying and the enthusiasm from Chinese stimulus has faded.
I expect an initial whipsaw and then for a trend to emerge:
- Gold bearish on fading rate cut expectations.
- US Dollar bullish on the risk-off mood
- Stocks bearish, extending the weekly trend.
2) Moderately above expectations (150-180K)
Stronger job growth may push the Fed toward a smaller rate cut, but that would not be a done deal just yet. The good news is that recession fears are exaggerated. This is a "Goldilocks" scenario, not too hot, nor too cold.
I expect
- Gold bearish on rate fears
- US Dollar bullish on stronger data.
- Stocks bullish on better growth prospects,
3) Significantly above estimates (above 180K)
An excellent jobs report would be great news for the US, but may disappoint markets which want a rate cut.
I expect
- Gold bearish on fears of higher rates.
- US Dollar bullish to rise on strong data.
- Socks bearish, eventually as rate fears could win over economic optimism.
4) Moderately below expectations (100K-130K)
A disappointing jobs report would raise expectations for a 50 bps rate cut, and would cause some worry, but not too much.
In this case,
- Gold bullish on falling yields.
- US Dollar bearish on weaker data.
- Stocks bearish on economic concerns.
5) Significantly below estimates (below 100K)
An increase of fewer than 100K jobs would be alarming, raising concerns of a recession.
I expect
- Gold strongly bullish on expectations for lower rates.
- US Dollar bullish on safe-haven flows, as fears about the global economy would rise.
- Stocks bearish, on fears of a downturn.
For a full preview of Nonfarm Payrolls and other events, see
Seven Fundamentals: Nonfarm Payrolls caps a week packed with market-moving events
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide toward 1.1000 on broad USD strength
EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades at a fresh multi-week low below 1.1050 on Thursday. The upbeat ISM Services PMI data for September boosts the US Dollar, while rising bets for an ECB rate cut in October undermine the Euro.
GBP/USD tests multi-week lows near 1.3100 after Bailey's dovish remarks
GBP/USD loses more than 1% and trades at around 1.3100, pressured by dovish comments from BoE Governor Andrew Bailey, who said that the central bank could become 'more activist' on rate cuts if inflation eases. On the other hand, the USD benefits from strong PMI data.
Gold struggles to gain traction, trades below $2,650
Gold oscillates in a tight range below $2,650 after bets fade that the Fed will continue slashing interest rates aggressively. Although XAU/USD finds support from increasing geopolitical risks, the broad USD strength doesn't allow the pair to stage a rebound.
XRP takes a hit as traders digest SEC appeal in Ripple lawsuit
XRP extended its losing streak on Thursday. The asset slipped to $0.5208 as traders digested the recent developments in the SEC lawsuit. The US financial regulator’s decision to file an appeal on Thursday of the Ripple lawsuit has invited criticism from Ripple executives and XRP holders.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.