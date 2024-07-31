Live Coverage: Fed expected to signal September rate cut, Gold, stocks and the US Dollar ready to rock

The Federal Reserve (Fed) is edging closer to cutting interest rates as inflation cools and job creation steadies. With the bank expected to leave borrowing costs unchanged, all eyes are on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's tone. Live coverage.
Why the Fed decision matters for markets
The Federal Reserve is the world's most important central bank, and every hint it releases about future policy rocks markets. The bank's interest rate has been stable at the high range of 5.25-5.50% since July 2023, and will likely remain so at the July 2024.
Nevertheless, there is a growing consensus that Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues will oversee the first rate cut in September, when the bank meets again.
Underlying inflation has been low at 2.6% according to the Personal Consumption Expenditure (core PCE), the bank's preferred gauge. Moreover, the labor market has been cooling down, with the unemployment rising to 4.1% despite ongoing hiring.
Both figures seem incompatible with a high interest rate. Gold and stocks would surge on prospects of lower rates, while the US Dollar would suffer. A hawkish stance would hit the precious metal and equities, while boosting the Greenback.
AUD/USD: Next target comes at the 200-day SMA
AUD/USD managed to make a U-turn and reverse the earlier pullback to fresh lows near 0.6480, reclaiming the area beyond 0.6500 the figure on the back of further losses in the US Dollar.
EUR/USD sees the glass half-full after the Fed
EUR/USD left behind part of the weekly retracement and flirted with the mid-1.0800s in response to the increased selling pressure in the Greenback after Chair Powell hinted at a September rate cut.
Gold rises to daily highs as Powell unveils a probable rate cut
The precious metal maintains its bullish bias, and climbs to fresh tops past $2,430 per ounce troy after a September rate cut remains on the table.
Ripple rallies on hope of lawsuit win, XRP extends gains to $0.65
Ripple (XRP) is making headlines for the anticipated final ruling in the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit. The lawsuit and SEC’s stance on XRP has acted as an influential market mover for XRP since the beginning.
FOMC: 'Twas the meeting before rate cuts
As was widely anticipated, the FOMC left the fed funds rate unchanged at the conclusion of today's meeting, but it opened the door to potentially easing policy at its next meeting on September 18.