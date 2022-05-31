The case for being bold on China has been around for some time. However, it is interesting to note the reasons a Chinese fund manager has for turning bullish on Chinese equities. Bloomberg report that Zhao Yuanyuan’s fund at the Shenzhen Qianhai JianHong Times Asset Management Co has returned 138% so far this year on the falling Chinese equity market. Now, Zhao has shifted from neutral to bullish, and here are the reasons.
-
Growth lifting stimulus is boosting sentiment,
-
Shanghai is easing its week-long lockdown,
-
US inflation expectations are edging lower.
The key risks Zhao sees for this outlook are:
-
Further China Covid flare-ups,
-
Zhao will be keeping an eye on daily trucking traffic levels,
-
A change in Covid policy,
-
Ukraine & Russia conflict.
Analysis
Zhao’s outlook is very logical and the Covid risks she has identified are ones that helped her fund outperform on the way down. So, this is someone with a good sense of timing. The fact that US inflation has shown signs of pulling lower is key to this outlook in the near term. The key driver for the Fed’s hiking actions is inflation. If inflation pressures fade then the Fed can relax on hiking. After all, the US economy is in a state where the Fed considers it able to withstand rate hikes rather than the economic growth demanding them. Questions marks do remain too over whether China can exit its Covid Zero plan. However, risk can be easily managed and markets are starting to show signs of turning around. Check out China’s 50 index chart for the technical signs a bottom is in.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds on to modest gains below 0.7200
The AUD/USD pair reached 0.7229 on Wednesday, its highest in almost a month. However, the sour tone of equities and renewed demand for the greenback pushed it back lower, now trading around 0.7180. Australia Trade Balance coming up next.
EUR/USD trading around 1.0650 amid the dollar’s comeback
Demand for the greenback surged following upbeat US data, while the American currency was also underpinned by the risk-off mood triggered by lingering inflation and recession concerns. The focus now shifts to US employment-related figures.
Gold: Risk aversion pushes XAUUSD up
The new month brought optimism among traders, which gave Gold an unexpected boost. XAU traded as low as $1,825.45 but surged towards $1,850 as Wall Street opened with substantial gains. The positive mood was short-lived, as stocks took a turn for the worse.
What Shiba Inu needs to end the downtrend
SHIB is still consolidating within a range. Shiba Inu price has not delivered any substantial volume changes in the market. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a close above $0.00001370.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!