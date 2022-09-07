Watch the video for the key trading levels for AUDJPY, AUDUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY, USD Index, Gold, and S&P 500.
AUD/USD battles 0.6700 amid poor China's trade data, dollar gains
AUD/USD is back to test 0.6700, as Chinese trade data disappoint and add to growth concerns. The US dollar rally regains momentum amid risk-aversion and hawkish Fed bets. Investors digest Aussie Q2 GDP while awaiting the Fedspeak.
USD/JPY bulls extend control amid higher yields, with eyes on 144.00
USD/JPY is extending gains towards 144.00 after refreshing 24-year highs, as bulls continue to cheer rallying Treasury yields on hawkish Fed rate hike expectations. US ISM Services PMI data revived 75 bps Sept Fed rate hike hopes.
Gold bears attack $1,688 support amid strong yields, hawkish Fed bets
Gold price remains on the back foot at around $1,695 while portraying the three-day downtrend during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the precious metal justifies firmer US dollar strength amid a risk-off mood and higher yields.
Cardano surpassed by this asset as ADA notes another 8% drop in 24 hours
Although many cryptocurrencies have lost significantly this year, Cardano will always be amongst the topmost assets as its troubles still have not ended. ADA on the charts fell by 7.94% resulting in a decline in market cap, which benefitted XRP.
Towards a frugal winter
Recent economic data paint a picture of increasing concerns about the economic outlook. In the US, high inflation and rising interest rates play a key role. In the euro area, the same factors play a role – although interest rates are still below those in the US.