Watch the video for the key trading levels for AUDJPY, AUDUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY, USD Index, Gold, & S&P 500.
EUR/USD inches lower below 1.0000, inside the woods ahead of Powell
EUR/USD is expected to deliver a lackluster performance ahead of Fed Powell’s speech. Fed’s Powell is expected to follow the footprints of RBNZ’s Orr and may sound hawkish. The arrival of winter will impact the already vulnerable Europe energy market.
GBP/USD retreats towards 1.1800 but bears have a bumpy road ahead
GBP/USD renews intraday low around 1.1810 sellers try to excel ahead of the key data/events during early Friday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Cable pair remains inside a one-week-old triangle. Given the descending RSI conditions, the quote is likely to decline further towards the stated triangle’s support line, near 1.1800.
Gold: Bear flag, Fed’s Powell tease XAU/USD sellers, $1,750 in focus
Gold price (XAU/USD) bounces off intraday low as sellers retreat from the crucial $1,750 support confluence during early Friday morning in Europe. Even so, the yellow metal prints the first daily loss in three around the week’s high.
XRP price reveals a bullish play that could propel it 60%
XRP price reveals a triple tap setup formation that forecasts a 60% ascent to $0.561. This bullish idea could face headwinds at the $0.397 and $0.464 hurdles. A daily candlestick close below $0.286 will invalidate the bullish outlook for Ripple.
Jackson Hole Symposium Preview: Will Powell power dollar bulls? Premium
The US dollar made another attempt to take on the two-decade peak heading into the Jackson Hole Symposium, which is crucial for the market’s pricing of the Fed’s rate hike expectations in the coming months.