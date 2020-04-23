Jobless Claims Analysis: Improvement? Nonfarm Payrolls-linked data is more than devastating

- US jobless claims rose by 4.427 million, above expectations but below last week.
- The figures are for the week that the Non-Farm Payrolls surveys are taken.
- Markets may fall prospects dozens of millions of unemployed, and the dollar could rise.
The third consecutive week of improvement? That fact provides little solace to the 4.427 million Americans that file for jobless benefits fro the first time in the week ending on April 17. Expectations stood at around 4.2 million. Continuing claims stand at 15.976 million in the week ending April 10, better than estimated.
The headline initial unemployment claims are for the week ending on April 17 – the week that the Non-Farm Payrolls surveys are taken. The full jobs report for this month is only due out only on May 8 and may over 20 million job losses – within the accumulated filings for claims from mid-March through last week.
That may take an immediate toll on stock markets, which seem relatively calm for now. Consequently, the safe-haven dollar has room to rise, even though the data is for the US. When the American economy sneezes, the world catches a cold, and that adage remains relevant.
Longer-term implications
The lockdowns – that are already showing success have in the slowing spread of coronavirus – are taking a heavy economic toll. The increase in jobless claims may add to pressure to reopen the economy – especially from President Donald Trump. Most state governors have acted prudently, yet such data and fewer daily COVID-19 deaths may cause them to act too soon to reopen their economies.
In turn, that may trigger a second wave of infections which could trigger another lockdown – with catastrophic consequences for consumer and business confidence, weighing heavily also on hiring. Therefore, the rapid pace of job destruction may also have a long-term devastating effect on the economy.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD returns to sub-1.0800 level
The EUR/USD pair edged lower as enthusiasm over an EU rescue pack faded, as an agreement hasn’t been reached. Dismal EU data adds pressure on the pair.
AUD/USD at daily highs, could continue to rally
The Aussie found support in mixed local data, not as bad as it could be. Soaring gold prices provide additional support. AUD/USD nearing the 0.6400 level.
Reopening: Timing is tough and two assets have more room to rise regardless
European countries and US states are grappling with when and how to lift the lockdowns and reopen the economies. Acting too early or too late are both risky.
WTI recovery reaches levels beyond $18.00 per barrel
Oil prices are picking up on Thursday, supported by increasing tensions in the Middle East and the production cuts by the main producer countries. WTI contracts have risen to prices right above $18 after having plummeted into negative territory earlier this week.
Gold: Approaching key resistance area at $1,740
Gold has rallied further on Thursday, as the evidence of the global economic impact of the COVID-19 lockdown starts to emerge.