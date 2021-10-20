Intraday market analysis: Gold attempts to rebound

XAU/USD awaits breakout
Gold inched higher as the dollar index hit a two-week low.
The latest rebound has been checked by the psychological level of 1800. With the RSI showing an overbought situation, short-term buyers were swift in taking profit from this resistance on the daily chart.
The pullback has met buying interest over 1760. There is an expectation for sideways action in the next few hours as traders wait for a breakout. A deeper correction would test the floor at 1730, while a higher high may send the precious metal to the triple top at 1830.
EUR/GBP breaks below support
The sterling soared after BOE Governor Bailey said that the central bank may act to contain inflation.
Sentiment has become increasingly bearish over the euro after its break below August’s low at 0.8450. A bearish MA cross on the daily chart indicates an acceleration to the downside.
An oversold RSI has led to a limited rebound towards 0.8485, which may turn out to be an opportunity to sell into strength. 0.8350 near February 2020’s lows would be the next target when momentum traders jump in to bid up the pound.
US 30 recovers to previous peak
The Dow Jones rallies as investors look past macro concerns and focus on earnings instead.
The break above the supply zone around 35000 has prompted the bears to cover. The index then went on to recoup most losses from the September sell-off. With the short-side out of the picture, sentiment might have turned around.
35500 is a major resistance and a bullish breakout would resume the uptrend for new all-time highs. As the RSI suggests an overextension, 35050 is fresh support in case of retracement.
EUR/USD adds a few pips, trades in the 1.1650 region
The shared currency posted a tepid advance vs its American rival, as EU September inflation reaffirmed the ECB’s wait-and-see stance. Central banks’ divergences favor the greenback.
GBP/USD pares daily losses, returns to 1.3800 area
GBP/USD fell to a daily low of 1.3742 in the European session after the soft inflation data caused the British pound to come under bearish pressure. With Wall Street's main indexes extending the rally on Wednesday, the greenback lost its strength and allowed GBP/USD to erase its losses.
Gold bulls add pressure, break above 1,800 on the cards
Gold keeps trading within familiar levels, currently at around $1,783.80 a troy ounce, up on a daily basis. A better market mood plays against the greenback. Wall Street trades at record highs following solid earnings reports from big names, which partially offsets growth-related concerns.
Three critical reasons why Dogecoin price will easily quadruple
DOGE might seem in a lull, as Shiba Inu and other meme coins are hogging the spotlight – nor has the dog-themed cryptocurrency's own lacklustre performance helped its cause, but things are set to change.
Earnings eyed for next boost
It's been a day of small moves in equity markets, with Europe ending the day broadly flat and the US marginally higher late in the morning. Focus has very much shifted to earnings season as investors ponder an impending central bank tightening cycle.