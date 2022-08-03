Inflation in Turkey continues to gain momentum. A fresh set of monthly statistics showed consumer inflation accelerating to 79.6% y/y and producer inflation to 144.6% against 78.6% and 138.3% a month earlier, respectively. The rise in the PPI rate is a continuing adverse signal that the inflationary trend in CPI is unlikely to change over the next few months.
Meanwhile, monetary policy remains on hold as the central bank has kept its key rate unchanged at 14% since the end of last year.
Increasing differences between inflation and key interest rates keep pressure on the Turkish lira, which is again trading around the lows of last December and June against the euro. Against the dollar, the lira has already updated the highs of June and is approaching 18.
The nature of the intraday movement in the lira indicates a somewhat artificial fluctuation in the highs, with an apparent hold on the historic lows.
However, it is worth realising that central bank interventions and tight capital controls are only effective in the short term to calm the panic. Such a confrontation usually ends in a one-off devaluation. But it is impossible to predict how long the Central Bank will resist the market.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls struggle around 0.6950 on mixed concerns, Aussie trade numbers eyed
AUD/USD seesaws around mid-0.6900s, after bouncing off the weekly low, as traders await fresh clues during the initial Asian session on Thursday. Firmer sentiment, US dollar weakness favored bulls but fears surrounding Fed’s aggression, Sino-American tension probe upside moves.
EURUSD: Bearish Megaphone warrants downside break, 1.0100 a critical support
The EUR/USD pair has turned sideways after a juggernaut rally from Wednesday’s low at around 1.0130. The asset is oscillating in a 1.0163-1.0172 range but is likely to behave volatile ahead. Also, the asset defended its weekly lows on Wednesday.
Gold bulls move in as US yields slide into the close
Gold prices have been pushed and pulled on Wednesday, oscillating in and out of the hands of bulls and bears. The yellow metal is trading between $1,754.35 and $1,772.83, trading in the green by some 0.27%.
Will the ApeCoin price finally defy the odds? Higher targets depend on this
ApeCoin price shows questionable signals to start the month of August. Since mid-July, the APE price has been on a steady uptrend. However, the Volume Profile Indicator does not display a confident pattern justifying the gains.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!