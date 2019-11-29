Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR eases from weekly tops, up little around 71.60 region

India: Economy grew 4.5% in Q3 vs. 4.7% expected
The data published by the Ministry of Statistics on Friday revealed that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in India expanded by 4.5% in the quarter ending September following the %5 growth recorded in the second quarter and fell short of the market expectation of 4.7%.
Further details of the report showed that the manufacturing sector and the farming sector grew by 1% and 2.1%, respectively, in the same period. Read more...
USD/INR Technical Analysis: Eases from weekly tops, up little around 71.60 region
The USD/INR cross built on the previous session's recovery move from near three-week lows and gained some follow-through traction on the last trading day of the week.
Bulls, however, failed to capitalize on the early uptick to fresh weekly tops, albeit the pair has still managed to hold with modest daily gains post-Indian GDP growth figures.
The intraday positive momentum faltered near a resistance marked by the top end of a descending trend-channel, extending through the recent swing high near the 72.35-40 region. Read more...
India GDP growth: a six-and-a-half-year low – ANZ
Analysts at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) offered their take on Friday's release of Indian GDP report, which showed a further decelerating in growth to a six-and-a-half-year low level of 4.5% during the July-September quarter.
Key Quotes:
“At 4.5%, India’s Q2 FY20 GDP print was the lowest in 26 quarters. It also marked the sixth consecutive quarter of moderation.” Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Black Friday Discounts 2019!
Learn to trade with the best. Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers through our Live Premium Webinars with the most advanced advice and market commentary. Premium webinars recordings since 2007. Multidevice notifications available.
EUR/USD bounces from six-week low amid end-of-month flows
EUR/USD has bounced off six-week lows at 1.0981 as the US Dollar gains strength amid end-of-month flows. Earlier, EZ inflation figures beat expectations.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.29 amid incident in London
GBP/USD has recaptured 1.29 as the week and month come to an end. Traders have been following news of a violent incident near the London Bridge.
Germany inserts crypto markets into bank accounts
Germany, the locomotive of the European economy and a global technology leader, has also decided to lead the adoption of cryptocurrencies in continental Europe.
Gold: Metal rebounds sharply from daily lows, nearing $1465/oz
Gold stays under mild selling pressure near the November lows while trading below the 1465 resistance level and the 50/100 SMAs.