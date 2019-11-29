Indian economy lost momentum in the third quarter.

The USD/INR pair continues to trade in daily range despite dismal data.

The data published by the Ministry of Statistics on Friday revealed that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in India expanded by 4.5% in the quarter ending September following the %5 growth recorded in the second quarter and fell short of the market expectation of 4.7%.

Further details of the report showed that the manufacturing sector and the farming sector grew by 1% and 2.1%, respectively, in the same period.

The USD/INR pair largely ignored this data and was last seen trading at 71.7000, adding 0.28% on a daily basis.