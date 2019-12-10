USD/INR: RBI may be done with interest rate cuts, swaps markets show
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may be done with interest rate cuts, swaps markets indicate, having reduced borrowing costs by 135 basis points in February to October period.
One-year interest-rate swaps surged 27 basis points to a four-month high of 5.29% on Dec. 6, following the central bank's status quo rate decision. Swaps essentially priced out the 25-40 basis points of reductions factored in before the rate decision.
USD/INR drops to fresh monthly low amid upbeat China inflation, softer greenback
USD/INR declines to 70.9150 amid the initial Indian trading session on Tuesday. The pair recently benefited from upbeat China data and calls of no more rate cuts from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
With the Asian leader China registering upbeat inflation data, markets in the region seem to benefit. However, fears of the trade war between the United States (US) and China keep the optimists under check.
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|70.9305
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0305
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|70.961
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.6388
|Daily SMA50
|71.2762
|Daily SMA100
|71.1224
|Daily SMA200
|70.2456
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.2852
|Previous Daily Low
|70.936
|Previous Weekly High
|71.98
|Previous Weekly Low
|71.1775
|Previous Monthly High
|72.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.4975
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.0694
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.1518
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|70.8362
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.7115
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.487
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.1855
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|71.41
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|71.5347
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD looks to multi-month highs ahead of UK data dump
GBP/USD remains mildly bid around 1.3150 ahead of the London open. The pair surged to April month high on Monday but the languishing lead of the ruling Conservatives over the opposition Labour Party capped the upside. Focus on UK growth and industrial figures.
EUR/USD struggling despite impending bull cross, German ZEW eyed
EUR/USD is struggling to find bids despite an impending bull cross of key averages. The odds appear stacked in favor of a bearish move. A big beat on German ZEW number is needed to mitigate bearish pressures.
Forex Today: Cautious optimism persists ahead of UK data dump, German ZEW
The market mood was cautiously optimistic in Asia on Tuesday, as the optimism over a likely United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) and upbeat China’s inflation data was somewhat negated by the looming US tariffs hike and negative US-Sino trade headlines.
Gold: Trapped in a sideways channel
Gold is trading in a sideways manner around $1,461 per Oz in Asia. The yellow metal is trapped in a sideways channel, represented by trendlines connecting Nov. 12 and Nov. 26 lows and Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 highs.
USD/JPY: Three-week-old rising trendline keeps buyers hopeful
USD/JPY wavers around 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fib) after bouncing off near-term key support. The immediate falling resistance line restricts the upside towards 23.6% Fib. A downside break below the support line can recall sub-108 territory.