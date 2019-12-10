FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
FXStreet

Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR drops to fresh monthly low amid upbeat China inflation

ANALYSIS |

USD/INR: RBI may be done with interest rate cuts, swaps markets show

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may be done with interest rate cuts, swaps markets indicate, having reduced borrowing costs by 135 basis points in February to October period. 

One-year interest-rate swaps surged 27 basis points to a four-month high of 5.29% on Dec. 6,  following the central bank's status quo rate decision. Swaps essentially priced out the 25-40 basis points of reductions factored in before the rate decision. 

Read more ...

USD/INR drops to fresh monthly low amid upbeat China inflation, softer greenback

USD/INR declines to 70.9150 amid the initial Indian trading session on Tuesday. The pair recently benefited from upbeat China data and calls of no more rate cuts from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

With the Asian leader China registering upbeat inflation data, markets in the region seem to benefit. However, fears of the trade war between the United States (US) and China keep the optimists under check.

Read more ...

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 70.9305
Today Daily Change -0.0305
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 70.961
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.6388
Daily SMA50 71.2762
Daily SMA100 71.1224
Daily SMA200 70.2456
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.2852
Previous Daily Low 70.936
Previous Weekly High 71.98
Previous Weekly Low 71.1775
Previous Monthly High 72.37
Previous Monthly Low 70.4975
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.0694
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.1518
Daily Pivot Point S1 70.8362
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.7115
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.487
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.1855
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.41
Daily Pivot Point R3 71.5347

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Analysis feed

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD looks to multi-month highs ahead of UK data dump

GBP/USD looks to multi-month highs ahead of UK data dump

GBP/USD remains mildly bid around 1.3150 ahead of the London open. The pair surged to April month high on Monday but the languishing lead of the ruling Conservatives over the opposition Labour Party capped the upside. Focus on UK growth and industrial figures.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD struggling despite impending bull cross, German ZEW eyed

EUR/USD struggling despite impending bull cross, German ZEW eyed

EUR/USD is struggling to find bids despite an impending bull cross of key averages. The odds appear stacked in favor of a bearish move. A big beat on German ZEW number is needed to mitigate bearish pressures.

EUR/USD News

Forex Today: Cautious optimism persists ahead of UK data dump, German ZEW

Forex Today: Cautious optimism persists ahead of UK data dump, German ZEW

The market mood was cautiously optimistic in Asia on Tuesday, as the optimism over a likely United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) and upbeat China’s inflation data was somewhat negated by the looming US tariffs hike and negative US-Sino trade headlines. 

Read more

Gold: Trapped in a sideways channel

Gold: Trapped in a sideways channel

Gold is trading in a sideways manner around $1,461 per Oz in Asia. The yellow metal is trapped in a sideways channel, represented by trendlines connecting Nov. 12 and Nov. 26 lows and Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 highs.

Gold News

USD/JPY: Three-week-old rising trendline keeps buyers hopeful

USD/JPY: Three-week-old rising trendline keeps buyers hopeful

USD/JPY wavers around 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fib) after bouncing off near-term key support. The immediate falling resistance line restricts the upside towards 23.6% Fib. A downside break below the support line can recall sub-108 territory.

USD/JPY News

Forex Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures