- RBI may be done cutting interest rates, swaps markets show.
- USD/INR has violated key support and found acceptance below crucial averages.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may be done with interest rate cuts, swaps markets indicate, having reduced borrowing costs by 135 basis points in February to October period.
One-year interest-rate swaps surged 27 basis points to a four-month high of 5.29% on Dec. 6, following the central bank's status quo rate decision.
Swaps essentially priced out the 25-40 basis points of reductions factored in before the rate decision.
“The market is a bit taken aback by the RBI’s shock hold and that’s getting reflected in the swaps pricing-out any more rate cuts and market participants are now focusing on inflationary pressures and fiscal slippage,” said Eugene Leow, a fixed-income strategist in DBS Bank in Singapore, according to Bloomberg.
The USD/INR pair fell to 70.88 on Monday to register the lowest level since Nov. 8. The pair also found acceptance below the 100-and 50-day moving averages and violated support at 71.09 (Nov. 27 low).
Technical levels
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|70.9775
|Today Daily Change
|0.0165
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|70.961
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.6388
|Daily SMA50
|71.2762
|Daily SMA100
|71.1224
|Daily SMA200
|70.2456
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.2852
|Previous Daily Low
|70.936
|Previous Weekly High
|71.98
|Previous Weekly Low
|71.1775
|Previous Monthly High
|72.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.4975
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.0694
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.1518
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|70.8362
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.7115
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.487
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.1855
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|71.41
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|71.5347
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls picking up strength on upbeat China inflation
AUD/USD is seen catching fresh bids and tests daily highs near 0.6830 region, in a delayed reaction to upbeat Australia’s NAB Business Survey and Chinese inflation figures. Optimism on the USMCA trade deal also collaborates to the Aussie's bounce.
USD/JPY: Bouncing up from 50-day MA amid mixed trade headlines
USD/JPY has bounced up slightly from the 50-day average support. Positive comments from US and Mexican officials on the USMCA deal likely weighed over Yen. The upside is being capped by lingering US-China trade issues.
USD Holds Support Ahead Of FOMC
It’s a mixed regarding USD performance overall, yet DXY points towards a near-term trough which could see a lower Euro and higher Yen (at least over the near-term). By Thu’s close, DXY had produced is 6 consecutive bearish session.
Gold: Trapped in a sideways channel
Gold is trading in a sideways manner around $1,461 per Oz in Asia. The yellow metal is trapped in a sideways channel, represented by trendlines connecting Nov. 12 and Nov. 26 lows and Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 highs.
GBP/USD: Eyes on 1.3110/07 support confluence amid bearish MACD
GBP/USD drops to 1.3140 amid the initial Asian trading session on Tuesday. The quote witnesses a pullback from an eight-month high. Also supporting the downside bias is the bearish signals from the 12-bar MACD indicator.