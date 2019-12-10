USD/INR: RBI may be done with interest rate cuts, swaps markets show

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • RBI may be done cutting interest rates, swaps markets show. 
  • USD/INR has violated key support and found acceptance below crucial averages.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may be done with interest rate cuts, swaps markets indicate, having reduced borrowing costs by 135 basis points in February to October period. 

One-year interest-rate swaps surged 27 basis points to a four-month high of 5.29% on Dec. 6,  following the central bank's status quo rate decision. 

Swaps essentially priced out the 25-40 basis points of reductions factored in before the rate decision. 

“The market is a bit taken aback by the RBI’s shock hold and that’s getting reflected in the swaps pricing-out any more rate cuts and market participants are now focusing on inflationary pressures and fiscal slippage,” said Eugene Leow, a fixed-income strategist in DBS Bank in Singapore, according to Bloomberg. 

The USD/INR pair fell to 70.88 on Monday to register the lowest level since Nov. 8. The pair also found acceptance below the 100-and 50-day moving averages and violated support at 71.09 (Nov. 27 low). 

 Technical levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 70.9775
Today Daily Change 0.0165
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 70.961
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.6388
Daily SMA50 71.2762
Daily SMA100 71.1224
Daily SMA200 70.2456
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.2852
Previous Daily Low 70.936
Previous Weekly High 71.98
Previous Weekly Low 71.1775
Previous Monthly High 72.37
Previous Monthly Low 70.4975
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.0694
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.1518
Daily Pivot Point S1 70.8362
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.7115
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.487
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.1855
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.41
Daily Pivot Point R3 71.5347

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

