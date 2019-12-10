USD/INR drops to fresh monthly low amid upbeat China inflation, softer greenback

- USD/INR extends the previous day’s downpour to the sub-71.00 region, USD keeps the losses.
- Swaps indicate no more rate cuts from the RBI, fears of trade war keep bulls in check.
- Data from China suggest improvement in price pressure, imports also surged during the weekend.
USD/INR declines to 70.9150 amid the initial Indian trading session on Tuesday. The pair recently benefited from upbeat China data and calls of no more rate cuts from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
With the Asian leader China registering upbeat inflation data, markets in the region seem to benefit. However, fears of the trade war between the United States (US) and China keep the optimists under check.
Also supporting the move is the latest surge in one-year interest-rate swaps. The interest rate swap surged 27 basis points to a four-month high of 5.29% on Dec. 6 while also pricing out 25-40 basis points of a rate cut before the latest decision.
Further, the US Dollar (USD) also witnesses downside pressure since the week start as traders stay cautious for the US-China trade deal ahead of the key US tariff deadline on December 15. Additionally, the last monetary policy meeting by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and the European Central Bank (ECB), coupled with the election in the United Kingdom (UK) also pushes traders towards being cautious.
Reflecting the moves, long-dated Treasury yields of the US bonds stay mostly sluggish while that of Japan recover. Further, markets in Asia followed Wall Street that flashed losses the previous day.
Technical Analysis
As far as the prices stay below 71.20/15 area including 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the four-month-old rising trend line, chances of witnessing November lows near 70.50 can’t be ruled out.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|70.9275
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0335
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|70.961
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.6388
|Daily SMA50
|71.2762
|Daily SMA100
|71.1224
|Daily SMA200
|70.2456
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.2852
|Previous Daily Low
|70.936
|Previous Weekly High
|71.98
|Previous Weekly Low
|71.1775
|Previous Monthly High
|72.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.4975
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.0694
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.1518
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|70.8362
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.7115
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.487
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.1855
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|71.41
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|71.5347
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
USD/JPY wavers around 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fib) after bouncing off near-term key support. The immediate falling resistance line restricts the upside towards 23.6% Fib. A downside break below the support line can recall sub-108 territory.